New Zealand Bowler Rosemary Mair Picks Double Hat-trick in District Match

New Zealand’s Rosemary Mair registered absolutely mind-boggling figures in an inter-district match as she picked up four wickets in four deliveries.
Mair finished with figures of 4-4-0-4 at Hawke’s Bay against Taranaki for the Central Districts team in the Shrimpton Trophy.
Chasing a target of 264 in the 40-over match, the Taranaki side was skittled out for 56 – as Mair’s rolled over the top order without much ado. Not a single run was scored off her four overs. She also hammered 33 off just 16 balls to help her side post 263/9.
4⃣overs. 4⃣wickets..4⃣maidens...1⃣double hat-trick....😮1⃣quadruple wicket maiden......😮What a performance by #CENTRALHINDS & @WHITE_FERNS rising star ROSEMARY MAIR 👊 #ShrimptonTrophy #CDTOGETHER
Mair, a 21-year-old seamer, made her international debut against India in February earlier this year.
Mair was handed her central New Zealand contract earlier this year. She has so far featured in three one-day internationals and as many T20Is.
