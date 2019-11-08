Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

ENG IN NZ, 5 T20I SERIES, 2019 4th T20I, McLean Park, Napier, 08 November, 2019

2ND INN

England

241/3 (20.0)

England
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand*

85/5 (9.0)

New Zealand need 157 runs in 66 balls at 14.27 rpo

fixtures

All matches

4th T20I: ENG VS NZ

live
ENG ENG
NZ NZ

Napier

08 Nov, 201910:30 IST

5th T20I: NZ VS ENG

upcoming
NZ NZ
ENG ENG

Auckland

10 Nov, 201906:30 IST

1st Test: NZ VS ENG

upcoming
NZ NZ
ENG ENG

Mount Maunganui

21 Nov, 201903:30 IST

2nd Test: NZ VS ENG

upcoming
NZ NZ
ENG ENG

Hamilton

29 Nov, 201903:30 IST

New Zealand Bowler Rosemary Mair Picks Double Hat-trick in District Match

Mair finished with figures of 4-4-0-4 at Hawke’s Bay against Taranaki for the Central Districts team in the Shrimpton Trophy.

Cricketnext Staff |November 8, 2019, 11:54 AM IST
New Zealand Bowler Rosemary Mair Picks Double Hat-trick in District Match

New Zealand’s Rosemary Mair registered absolutely mind-boggling figures in an inter-district match as she picked up four wickets in four deliveries.

Mair finished with figures of 4-4-0-4 at Hawke’s Bay against Taranaki for the Central Districts team in the Shrimpton Trophy.

Chasing a target of 264 in the 40-over match, the Taranaki side was skittled out for 56 – as Mair’s rolled over the top order without much ado. Not a single run was scored off her four overs. She also hammered 33 off just 16 balls to help her side post 263/9.

Mair, a 21-year-old seamer, made her international debut against India in February earlier this year.

Mair was handed her central New Zealand contract earlier this year. She has so far featured in three one-day internationals and as many T20Is.

new zealand cricketRosemary Mair

Related stories

Ellyse Perry & Alyssa Healy Put Together World-record Stand in WBBL
Cricketnext Staff | November 3, 2019, 6:51 PM IST

Ellyse Perry & Alyssa Healy Put Together World-record Stand in WBBL

Three Indian Bowlers in Top 10 of Latest ICC Women’s ODI Rankings
Cricketnext Staff | November 7, 2019, 6:59 PM IST

Three Indian Bowlers in Top 10 of Latest ICC Women’s ODI Rankings

Australia Thrash Sri Lanka to Seal T20I Series Win
Cricketnext Staff | October 1, 2019, 11:04 AM IST

Australia Thrash Sri Lanka to Seal T20I Series Win

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 5th T20I T20 | Sun, 10 Nov, 2019

ENG v NZ
Auckland

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 21 November, 2019

ENG v NZ
Mount Maunganui

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 29 November, 2019

ENG v NZ
Hamilton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8149 272
2 Australia 6664 267
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 England 4958 261
5 India 8794 259
see more