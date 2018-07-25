Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
New Zealand Call Up Left-arm Spinner Ajaz Patel For Test Series vs Pakistan

Reuters | Updated: July 25, 2018, 12:42 PM IST
New Zealand Call Up Left-arm Spinner Ajaz Patel For Test Series vs Pakistan

Ajaz Patel (Twitter)

Wellington: Left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel is in line to make his New Zealand Test debut after being named in the squad to play Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates later this year.

The India-born 29-year-old, New Zealand's top domestic wicket-taker in the past three seasons, replaces allrounder Mitchell Santner who is still recovering from knee surgery, New Zealand Cricket said in a media release on Wednesday.

Patel joins wrist-spinners Todd Astle and Ish Sodhi in the 15-man squad for the three-Test series starting in October.

Selectors also opted to include a second wicketkeeper in Tom Blundell alongside BJ Watling in the squad.

Squad: Kane Williamson (captain), Todd Astle, Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Jeet Raval, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling

First Published: July 25, 2018, 9:34 AM IST
