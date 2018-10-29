New Zealand Call Up Thirty-Year-Old Ajaz Patel for Pakistan T20Is

Loading...
Patel most recently played for New Zealand A on their shadow tour of the UAE, picking 4 for 57 in 8.5 overs across three T20s against Pakistan A. His averaged an impressive 14.5 with an economy rate of 6.45.
In addition to Patel, Ish Sodhi is the other spinner in the New Zealand squad. Speaking about the importance of spin in the UAE, New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said, “It's no secret that spin is crucial in this part of the world and with the wickets on the slower side, we've taken the option of a second spinner to bring our squad up to 14-players.
“We're fortunate that Ajaz has been playing over here for the past month and playing well; so he'll be ready to go should he get his chance in the series.”
Patel has already been included in the Test squad for the series against Pakistan which begins after the T20Is. He comes on the back of a good domestic season where he took 48 wickets at an average of 21.52 for Central Stags, who won their first Plunket Shield title in five years. For his performances, Patel has adjudged the Domestic Player of the Year.
The three-match T20I series begins on Wednesday, before as many ODIs and Tests after it concludes.
T20I Squad: Kane Williamson (capt), Mark Chapman, Colin de Grandhomme, Corey Anderson, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Adam Milne, Colin Munro, Seth Rance, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Glenn Phillips, Ajaz Patel
First Published: October 29, 2018, 1:10 PM IST