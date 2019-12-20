New Zealand Cancel Day One of Australia Tour Game Due to Extreme Heat
With forecast of extreme heat, New Zealand have cancelled the opening day of their two-day practice game against Victoria XI starting Friday. The game was scheduled to be a two-day red-ball match played on Friday and Sunday with a day's break in between.
New Zealand Cancel Day One of Australia Tour Game Due to Extreme Heat
With forecast of extreme heat, New Zealand have cancelled the opening day of their two-day practice game against Victoria XI starting Friday. The game was scheduled to be a two-day red-ball match played on Friday and Sunday with a day's break in between.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | December 18, 2019, 1:21 PM IST
James Pattinson Frontrunner to Replace Josh Hazlewood in Boxing Day Test: Justin Langer
Cricketnext Staff | December 18, 2019, 10:18 AM IST
New Zealand's Trent Boult on Track for 'Dream' Boxing Day Test
Cricketnext Staff | December 17, 2019, 11:14 AM IST
Uncapped Fast Bowler Kyle Jamieson Called Into New Zealand Squad
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Sun, 22 Dec, 2019
WI v INDCuttack
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019
NZ v AUSMelbourne
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019
ENG v SACenturion All Fixtures
Team Rankings