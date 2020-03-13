Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

2nd ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Sydney

15 Mar, 202013:30 IST

3rd ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Kolkata

18 Mar, 202013:30 IST

2nd ODI: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Sydney

15 Mar, 202005:00 IST

3rd ODI: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Hobart

20 Mar, 202009:00 IST

New Zealand Captain Sophie Devine to Skipper Birmingham in The Hundred

Devine, one of the outstanding female cricketers of her generation, recently led the White Ferns at the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia.

AFP |March 13, 2020, 5:38 PM IST
New Zealand Captain Sophie Devine to Skipper Birmingham in The Hundred

New Zealand all-rounder Sophie Devine will captain Birmingham Phoenix women's team in the inaugural edition of English cricket's The Hundred, it was announced Friday.

Devine, one of the outstanding female cricketers of her generation, recently led the White Ferns at the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia.

"It's hugely exciting for me to be able to lead Birmingham Phoenix," said Devine. "Birmingham is a place that's close to my heart having had a couple of years with Warwickshire."

"It's going to be an exciting new challenge and I can't wait to get started."

The 30-year-old is currently ranked the number one all-rounder in the ICC T20 International rankings.

Devine was also named player of the tournament in the 2019-20 edition of Australia's Women's Big Bash League, a Twenty20 event, after scoring 769 runs and taking 19 wickets for the Adelaide Strikers.

Ben Sawyer, Birmingham Phoenix women's coach, said: "Sophie was the first international player we selected for Birmingham Phoenix and I've always admired the way she goes about her game."

Meanwhile England all-rounder Nat Sciver will captain a Trent Rockets women's team featuring her fiancee Katherine Brunt, the England fast bowler.

"It'll be fun to play alongside Katherine for a few weeks on the field and her international experience will be great for some of the younger players in our team," said Sciver, who hit three fifties in four innings during England's run to the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup.

Several internationals have signed up for The Hundred, with Meg Lanning, the captain of the victorious Australia team at the T20 World Cup, and team-mate Beth Mooney, the player of the tournament, joining Welsh Fire.

The Hundred is a new tournament consisting of eight city-based franchise sides, breaking away from England's traditional county system.

Teams will bat for 100 balls each, with overs lasting for 10 balls and bowlers either bowling five or 10 balls consecutively.

All eight franchises will feature both men's and women's teams, with the two competitions running side by side.

The England and Wales Cricket Board are adamant The Hundred will attract a new audience vital to safeguarding cricket's long-term future.

But concerns have been voiced about the impact it could have in the existing men's 18-team county set-up.

This year's edition of The Hundred will run from July 17 to August 15.

sophie devineThe Hundred

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sun, 15 Mar, 2020

SA v IND
Sydney

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Wed, 18 Mar, 2020

SA v IND
Kolkata

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sun, 15 Mar, 2020

NZ v AUS
Sydney

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Fri, 20 Mar, 2020

NZ v AUS
Hobart All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more