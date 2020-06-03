Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

New Zealand Cricket Deputy Chief Executive Anthony Crummy Steps Down

New Zealand Crickets deputy chief executive has stepped down from his post

IANS |June 3, 2020, 5:11 PM IST
New Zealand Cricket Deputy Chief Executive Anthony Crummy Steps Down

New Zealand Cricket's deputy chief executive has stepped down from his post as the board is looking to cut its workforce by 15 per cent amid the crisis created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per a stuff.co.nz report, Australian Anthony Crummy, who managed the New Zealand operations for the 2015 World Cup before joining NZC, bid adieu to its Auckland head office last week.

According to the Stuff sources, there will be more empty desks with 12 of NZC's 80 employees in Auckland and the High Performance Centre at Lincoln, near Christchurch, cut from the payroll.

The cost-cutting measures would allow NZC to keep the same level of funding for the six major associations, districts and clubs, and also avoid cutting the men's and women's domestic calendar, Chief Executive David White had said last week.

"It'd be fair to say it's a significant reduction from that (revenue), hence these significant cuts," White had said.

"We have our priorities for the year which we're not compromising and we're investing in those. The cuts are coming from NZC, $6 million, of which $1.5m is staff."

There have been talks of New Zealand hosting Australia amid a trans-Tasman bubble in November, in all likelihood, behind closed doors. The country is also slated to host the Women's World Cup in February-March next year.

Anthony CrummycoronavirusDavid Whitenew zealand cricketNZC

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more