The New Zealand cricket team have decided to retire the No. 11 shirt in honour of their former captain and spinner Daniel Vettori.
New Zealand, who are currently in Sri Lanka for two Test matches and three T20Is, revealed their squad numbers ahead of the first Test and confirmed that Vettori’s number will be retired.
The Black Caps have decided to retire the shirt numbers of players who represent New Zealand in over 200 ODIs.
The Black Caps tweeted the development while announcing the shirt number of players for the Test series against Sri Lanka, starting on 14 August.
The full list of shirt numbers for the #SLvNZ Test squad.Williamson 22Astle 60Blundell 66Boult 18De Grandhomme 77 Latham 48Nicholls 86Patel 24Raval 1Somerville 28Santner 74Southee 38Taylor 3Wagner 35Watling 47#BACKTHEBLACKCAPS#WTC21 pic.twitter.com/QYtlkaUGSs— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) August 5, 2019
The full list of shirt numbers for the #SLvNZ Test squad.Williamson 22Astle 60Blundell 66Boult 18De Grandhomme 77 Latham 48Nicholls 86Patel 24Raval 1Somerville 28Santner 74Southee 38Taylor 3Wagner 35Watling 47#BACKTHEBLACKCAPS#WTC21 pic.twitter.com/QYtlkaUGSs
Vettori played 291 ODIs for New Zealand, finishing with 297 wickets and 2253 runs before calling time on his career after the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2015.
He is also one of just three players ever to achieve the double of over 300 wickets and over 4000 runs in Tests – he has 362 wickets and 4531 runs.
The likes Stephen Fleming, Brendon McCullum, Chris Harris, Ross Taylor, Nathan Astle and Chris Cairns have also played a minimum of 200 ODIs for New Zealand too, but it isn’t yet clear whether the shirt numbers of all of them will be retired too.
New Zealand Cricket Retires Daniel Vettori's Jersey Number
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | August 3, 2019, 5:33 PM IST
Taylor Feels SL Tour Will Help NZ to Recover From World Cup Heartbreak
Cricketnext Staff | July 23, 2019, 8:23 PM IST
Stokes Turns Down ‘New Zealander of Year’ Award Nomination, Says Williamson More Deserving
Cricketnext Staff | July 30, 2019, 1:54 PM IST
Samaraweera to Assist New Zealand Batsmen in Sri Lanka
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings