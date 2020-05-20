Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

New Zealand Cricket Rubbishes Claims of Kane Williamson's Captaincy Under Danger

Ever since New Zealand's disastrous Test tour of Australia this year-- where the visitors lost 0-3 -- questions were raised over skipper's workload and the need for different skipper for the format.

Cricketnext Staff |May 20, 2020, 9:01 AM IST
New Zealand Cricket Rubbishes Claims of Kane Williamson's Captaincy Under Danger

Ever since New Zealand's disastrous Test tour of Australia this year-- where the visitors lost 0-3 -- questions were raised over skipper Kane Williamson's workload and the need for different skipper for the format.

But New Zealand Cricket has quashed such claims that Williamson's Test captaincy is under threat, according to Newshub.

On Tuesday, The Crowd Goes Wild broadcaster James McOnie took to social media and declared that Black Caps coach Gary Stead prefers Tom Latham as Test captain.

But the board has refuted such claims outright.

"There's absolutely no truth to any suggestion Kane's captaincy is under threat," a team spokesman told Newshub.

In fact, after the tough loss against the Aussies, Williamson had brushed aside concerns about his role as the leader of the team.

"I do feel fortunate to be leading such a great group of guys that share a similar passion, which is to keep moving this team forward," Williamson said.

"It is enjoyable and you do learn so much about yourself and with your team. Without a doubt there are a number of challenges which come throughout, and you're forever dealing with those challenges. It's part and parcel of the job but for me the focus is very much to continue to try and grow and help move the team in the right direction."

"For me it's always been about what's best for the team. So if those discussions are to eventuate and collectively there's a thought that it would be best for the team, then my stance is whatever is right and fits the group. I'm always open to whatever is going to help move the team in those directions."

Gary SteadKane Williamsonnew zealand crickettom latham

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more