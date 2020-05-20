New Zealand Cricket Rubbishes Claims of Kane Williamson's Captaincy Under Danger

Ever since New Zealand's disastrous Test tour of Australia this year-- where the visitors lost 0-3 -- questions were raised over skipper Kane Williamson's workload and the need for different skipper for the format.
But New Zealand Cricket has quashed such claims that Williamson's Test captaincy is under threat, according to Newshub.
On Tuesday, The Crowd Goes Wild broadcaster James McOnie took to social media and declared that Black Caps coach Gary Stead prefers Tom Latham as Test captain.
Coup alert!🚨 Kane Williamson's test captaincy is under threat. Apparently coach Gary Stead favours fellow Cantabrian Tom Latham as skipper. It'd be easier on the ego to take the T20 job from Kane, to ease his workload, but that's not the preferred plan. #Canterburymafia (1 of 2)— James McOnie (@JamesMcOnie) May 19, 2020
But the board has refuted such claims outright.
"There's absolutely no truth to any suggestion Kane's captaincy is under threat," a team spokesman told Newshub.
In fact, after the tough loss against the Aussies, Williamson had brushed aside concerns about his role as the leader of the team.
"I do feel fortunate to be leading such a great group of guys that share a similar passion, which is to keep moving this team forward," Williamson said.
"It is enjoyable and you do learn so much about yourself and with your team. Without a doubt there are a number of challenges which come throughout, and you're forever dealing with those challenges. It's part and parcel of the job but for me the focus is very much to continue to try and grow and help move the team in the right direction."
"For me it's always been about what's best for the team. So if those discussions are to eventuate and collectively there's a thought that it would be best for the team, then my stance is whatever is right and fits the group. I'm always open to whatever is going to help move the team in those directions."
