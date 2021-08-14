New Zealand Cricketer Chris Cairns’ Wife Requests for Privacy in ‘Tough Times’

Cricket enthusiasts across the world have been praying for former New Zealand all-rounder Chris Cairns’ speedy recovery after he suffered a severe heart attack in Canberra. Cairns had collapsed after the stroke which led to an aortic dissection. This condition is caused after a tear happens in the inner layer of the main artery. Cairns has been on life support and has undergone a heart surgery as well. Unfortunately, he has not been responding very well to the treatment that is being given to him.

Recently his wife Melanie Cairns talked about husband’s current condition. She has also confirmed that Chris Cairns has now been admitted to a hospital in Sydney and has already undergone another surgery. She requested well wishers for some privacy as the family battles through this tough time.

Melanie told NewstalkZB (https://www.newstalkzb.co.nz/news/sport/chris-cairns-wife-melanie-provides-update-on-new-zealand-cricket-greats-condition-after-heart-attack/), “He initially underwent surgery in Canberra, but the seriousness of his condition is such that he has now been transferred to St Vincent’s hospital in Sydney, where he has undergone further cardiovascular surgery.” She also clearly mentioned that there will be no more statements from the family’s end on the Chris Cairns’ medical condition and they would want people to continue respecting their private space.

Chris Cairns has been an iconic player for New Zealand. He scored as many as 3320 runs and took 218 wickets in the 62 Test matches he played. In terms of ODIs, he slammed 4950 runs and has scalped 201 wickets in 215 matches he played. He only played two T20I cricket matches in his career. The last match of his career was a T20I against West Indies on February 16, 2006. The match played at Auckland ended in a tie after both sides scored 126 runs. In that match, Chris Cairns had scored only two runs from nine balls.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here