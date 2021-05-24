New Zealand Cricketer Henry Nicholls Gets Married to Girlfriend Lucy

New Zealand batsman Henry Nicholls has tied the knot with girlfriend Lucy ahead of the high-stake World Test Championship final against India. The 29-year-old cricketer shared the good news on Instagram. Hand in hand, Nicholls and Lucy were clicked during the wedding that was a private affair.

The Kiwi opener got engaged with Lucy last year in June, and had said he cannot wait to spend the rest of his life with her girlfriend.

The left-hander will be a crucial player for New Zealand as they have a packed next month. Starting June 2, the Kiwis will take on the English team for a two-match test series. The red-ball series will help the Black Caps train for the WTC final that will be played from June 18-22 in Southampton, England.

Nicholls made his international debut in December 2015 against Sri Lanka during the ODI series. He has represented New Zealand in 52 one-days so far with a decent batting average of 36.12. His international test innings started next year in February 2016 against Australia. The 29-year-old has fared relatively better in the longer format. In the 37 matches he played, his average with the bat is 43.91.

Interestingly, Nicholls was the top-scorer for New Zealand in the 2019 ODI World Cup final where his 55 helped the Kiwis post a defendable total. The final turned out to be a match for the ages as both the teams stood equal after 100 overs, and a super over was forced to decide the winner.

However, as destiny had it, the teams could not be separated even after a super over, and England was named winner on the basis of boundary count in the match.

Meanwhile, Indian squad will leave for the United Kingdom on June 02 for the WTC final after completing their eight-day hard quarantine in Mumbai.

