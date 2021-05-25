- Match 29 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
New Zealand Cricketer Tim Seifert Breaks Down in Tears While Recounting His Covid-19 Ordeal in India
During an online interaction, Tim Seifert was recounting his experience when he was forced in isolation after testing positive with coronavirus.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 25, 2021, 8:13 AM IST
New Zealand cricketer Tim Seifert broke down during an online media interaction as he recalled his experience after testing positive for the coronavirus which meant he was asked to stay in isolation in India even as his countrymen left for home in a chartered flight with the IPL 2021 suspended earlier this month.
Seifert, who was part of Kolkata Knight Riders squad this season, failed both his pre-departure PCR tests and was experienced “moderate symptoms”. He tested negative last week before returning home.
“The Chennai Super Kings manager showed me the positive on the top of the test. The world stops and I just couldn’t really think what was next and that was the scariest part of it – you hear about the bad things and I thought that was going to happen to me,” said Seifert who is currently in the midst of 14-day isolation at home.
It was right after this the emotions got the better of the 26-year-old as he took a moment to gather himself together before continuing to speak.
Seifert was signed by KKR last season as a replacement for USA pacer Ali Khan and was retained ahead of the auctions in February but didn’t get a game this season before it was suspended.
He credited Brendon McCullum and Stephen Fleming for helping him during the time. “They made everything a lot easier,” Seifert said. “They made sure that things would be put in place and the CSK management and CEO of KKR, they made life easy for me to know that everything would be alright and when that time was to come home, they’d try everything to get me home safely.”
“It was definitely hard getting told but once a few days had gone by and everything had calmed down a bit… I just knew it was about getting through it and thinking of the positives,” he added.
What also helped the wicketkeeper-batter keep a positive mindset during the phase was the fact that he was getting married in two months. “My fiance was quite happy I’m back a bit earlier so I can help with all the planning,” he said.
