New Zealand Cricketers Rub Salt in English Fans' Wounds After Euro 2020 Defeat

English football fans would have been hoping that their teams ends their title drought during the Euro 2020 competition, but to their utter dismay that did not happen. England lost to England in a penalty shootout by 3-2, thus prolonging their wait for a trophy. But the turn of events did not stop New Zealand cricketers from taking a dig at the English.

It was during the 2019 cricket World Cup that the Blackcaps had lost in the most unfortunate manner after the encounter had ended in a draw. Even the superover was tied, and England were finally announced the winners on a superior boundary count. Kiwi all-rounder Jimmy Neesham and former player Scott Styris mocked at the English football team after the result.

Neesham tweeted, “Why is it a penalty shootout and not just whoever made the most passes wins? ???? #joking ????," Neesham tweeted.

On the other hand Styris tweeted, “I don’t understand…. England had more corners …. they are the champions! #Stillsalty."

Meanwhile, Italy won their second Euro title after a 53-year long wait. Apart from that they extended their winning run to 34 games, and didn’t lose a match in the entire championship.

Domenico Berardi, Leonardo Bonucci and Federico Bernardeschi scored for Italy to eventually take them to victory. While Harry Kane and Harry Maguire gave England the perfect start, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka missed as England lost the shootout.

Andrea Belotti and Jorginho were the ones to miss for Italy. Luke Shaw gave England the ideal start in the final as he scored the opener for the ‘home’ team at the 1 minute and 57 seconds mark to send the Wembley into frenzy.

It was a moment of poor defending from Italy as they left themselves wide open and failed to close down the English players. Harry Kane played Kieran Trippier on the right and since he was not closed down by the Italians, he had all the time in the world to pick the run of Luke Shaw on the far post and place an inch-perfect pass. Shaw gave it a striker’s finish with a sweet volley to boost England’s hopes of ending a 55-year wait for a major trophy.

