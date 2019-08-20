Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

KARNATAKA PREMIER LEAGUE, 2019 Match 8, M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 20 August, 2019

1ST INN

Bijapur Bulls *

79/1 (11.0)

Bijapur Bulls
v/s
Ballari Tuskers
Ballari Tuskers

Toss won by Ballari Tuskers (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

Match 5: SCO VS PNG

upcoming
SCO SCO
PNG PNG

Aberdeen

20 Aug, 201915:30 IST

2nd T20I: NAM VS BOT

upcoming
NAM NAM
BOT BOT

Aberdeen

20 Aug, 201917:30 IST

Match 6: PNG VS OMA

upcoming
PNG PNG
OMA OMA

Aberdeen

21 Aug, 201915:30 IST

Match 5: BER VS CAY

upcoming
BER BER
CAY CAY

Aberdeen

21 Aug, 201919:30 IST

New Zealand Cricketers Satterthwaite & Tahuhu Announce Pregnancy

Reuters |August 20, 2019, 3:21 PM IST
New Zealand Cricketers Satterthwaite & Tahuhu Announce Pregnancy

The captain of the New Zealand women's cricket team Amy Satterthwaite will become the first player to benefit from new contract conditions that guarantee her core salary while on maternity leave, the country's governing body (NZC) said.

The 32-year-old, who is married to team mate Lea Tahuhu, is due early next year and will miss the women's World Twenty20 tournament in Australia that runs from Feb. 21-March 8.

New Zealand Cricket said Satterthwaite would take a leave of absence and, under the terms of a recently agreed new collective agreement, she would be named as a centrally contracted player and receive her full annual retainer.

"She will be the first player to benefit from the new pregnancy leave provisions included in the new agreement," NZC Chief Executive David White said.

"This means she'll be paid her full retainer throughout and, although possibly fulfilling some off-field contractual obligations, will not be required to train or play."

Like their male counterparts, the White Ferns are guaranteed an annual retainer based on a sliding scale and can earn between NZ$44,000 and NZ$64,000, with match fees of up to NZ$16,000 ($10,283) on top.

As captain, Satterthwaite is likely to be at the top end of the pay scale.

Satterthwaite said she and Tahuhu were excited to start a new chapter and that she was aiming to return to the field for the 2021 Women's World Cup.

"I am very lucky to have great support from NZC with regard to taking a break from the game to have a family," Satterthwaite said in an NZC statement on Tuesday.

"I feel I still have a lot to give to the game and look forward to working my way back with an eye on the 2021 ICC Women's World Cup held in New Zealand."

Amy SatterthwaiteLea Tahuhunew zealand cricketOff The Field

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 ODI | Tue, 20 Aug, 2019

PNG v SCO
Aberdeen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Tue, 20 Aug, 2019

BOT v NAM
Aberdeen

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 ODI | Wed, 21 Aug, 2019

OMA v PNG
Aberdeen

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 T20 | Wed, 21 Aug, 2019

CAY v BER
Aberdeen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...