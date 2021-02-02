New Zealand First Team to Qualify For World Test Championship Final After Australia Postpone Tour of South Africa

New Zealand will be playing yet another final at the Lord's, securing a top-two finish in the ongoing World Test Championship 2021 after Australia's tour of South Africa was postponed owing to the second wave of Covid-19 gripping the Rainbow nation

New Zealand will be playing yet another final at the Lord's, securing a top-two finish in the ongoing World Test Championship 2021 after Australia's tour of South Africa was postponed owing to the second wave of Covid-19 gripping the Rainbow nation. New Zealand are currently placed second in the standings with 70 percent of points earned and 420 points, behind India who will be playing England in a four-match Test series starting February 5.

Australia Postpone South Africa Tour due to Covid-19

For New Zealand to make the final they needed no more than one other team to finish with more than 70.0% of points earned.

Australia, who are placed third, had the opportunity to stake a claim for the spot in the final of the inaugural WTC, if they could register wins in at least two Tests of the three-match series against South Africa and avoid any losses, thus pushing NZ down the standings.

However, with the series postponed current regulations dictate that matches not completed shall be treated as a draw with points split. With 69.2 percentage of points earned and 332 points, Australia's percentage after the splitting of points will go down further, but this does not mean that they are out of the contention.

South Africa, on the other hand, after a loss to Pakistan in the 1st Test at Karachi and coupled with England's 2-0 win against Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka, are out of the race to make it to the WTC final; so is Pakistan.

Play To Win, Home Dominance Make New Zealand Top Test Nation

Now, the race for the second spot in the final is between India and England and India have a slight edge on the percentage of points earned which will be the determining factor. Here are the qualification scenarios for both teams:

India – 71.7%

Remaining matches: Four-Test home series against England

To cement their place in the final, India will need to win their upcoming four-match home series against England by at least a two-match margin. If they lose one Test, then they will need to win three games (4-0, 3-0, 3-1 or 2-0), whereas a 0-3 or 0-4 loss against England will wipe away their chances of making the final regardless of other results.

England – 68.7%

Remaining matches: Four Tests in India

Fourth-placed England's best chance of reaching the final is to win the four-match series against India by a 3-0 or 4-0 margin. Any other results require a favourable combination of series results not featuring England.

Australia – 69.2%

Remaining matches: NIL

Australia slipped to third place with 69.2% points after their loss in the final Test against India in Brisbane. To secure a place in the final, Australia had to win at least two Tests out of three against South Africa and avoid any losses. However, their qualification will no depend on how the India vs England series pans out.