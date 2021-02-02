New Zealand First Team to Qualify For World Test Championship Final After Australia Postpone Tour of South Africa

- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, 2021Match Ended266/9(50.0) RR 5.32
AFG
IRE230/10(47.1) RR 4.88
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 36 runs
- 1st Test - 26 - 29 Jan, 2021Match Ended220/10(69.2) RR 3.17245/10(100.3) RR 2.44
SA
PAK378/10(119.2) RR 3.1790/3(22.5) RR 3.94
Pakistan beat South Africa by 7 wickets
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
08:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
New Zealand First Team to Qualify For World Test Championship Final After Australia Postpone Tour of South Africa
New Zealand will be playing yet another final at the Lord's, securing a top-two finish in the ongoing World Test Championship 2021 after Australia's tour of South Africa was postponed owing to the second wave of Covid-19 gripping the Rainbow nation
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: February 2, 2021, 4:25 PM IST
New Zealand will be playing yet another final at the Lord's, securing a top-two finish in the ongoing World Test Championship 2021 after Australia's tour of South Africa was postponed owing to the second wave of Covid-19 gripping the Rainbow nation. New Zealand are currently placed second in the standings with 70 percent of points earned and 420 points, behind India who will be playing England in a four-match Test series starting February 5.
Australia Postpone South Africa Tour due to Covid-19
For New Zealand to make the final they needed no more than one other team to finish with more than 70.0% of points earned.
Australia, who are placed third, had the opportunity to stake a claim for the spot in the final of the inaugural WTC, if they could register wins in at least two Tests of the three-match series against South Africa and avoid any losses, thus pushing NZ down the standings.
However, with the series postponed current regulations dictate that matches not completed shall be treated as a draw with points split. With 69.2 percentage of points earned and 332 points, Australia's percentage after the splitting of points will go down further, but this does not mean that they are out of the contention.
South Africa, on the other hand, after a loss to Pakistan in the 1st Test at Karachi and coupled with England's 2-0 win against Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka, are out of the race to make it to the WTC final; so is Pakistan.
Play To Win, Home Dominance Make New Zealand Top Test Nation
Now, the race for the second spot in the final is between India and England and India have a slight edge on the percentage of points earned which will be the determining factor. Here are the qualification scenarios for both teams:
India – 71.7%
Remaining matches: Four-Test home series against England
To cement their place in the final, India will need to win their upcoming four-match home series against England by at least a two-match margin. If they lose one Test, then they will need to win three games (4-0, 3-0, 3-1 or 2-0), whereas a 0-3 or 0-4 loss against England will wipe away their chances of making the final regardless of other results.
England – 68.7%
Remaining matches: Four Tests in India
Fourth-placed England's best chance of reaching the final is to win the four-match series against India by a 3-0 or 4-0 margin. Any other results require a favourable combination of series results not featuring England.
Australia – 69.2%
Remaining matches: NIL
Australia slipped to third place with 69.2% points after their loss in the final Test against India in Brisbane. To secure a place in the final, Australia had to win at least two Tests out of three against South Africa and avoid any losses. However, their qualification will no depend on how the India vs England series pans out.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|India
|3765
|118
|3
|Australia
|3498
|113
|4
|England
|4734
|108
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking