New Zealand Fly in Glenn Phillips to Sydney as Cover for Sick Duo
With doubts over Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls' participation due to illness in the third and final Test against Australia, New Zealand have made an eleventh hour call to uncapped batsman Glenn Phillips for the match beginning on Friday.
