New Zealand Gears up to Face The Netherlands, Live on Amazon Prime Video

Following an exciting series against South Africa, New Zealand will give the Test whites a break as it gears up for limited-overs action when they face Netherlands in a one-off T20 and three-match ODI series. The series will stream live & exclusive on Amazon Prime Video beginning 25th March 2022. Viewers and fans will have access to a host of features like highlights, key moments during the match shortly after the conclusion of every match on Prime Video.

Veteran BLACK CAPS batsman, Ross Taylor is set to make his last appearance in international cricket after announcing his retirement earlier this year. His experience will come in handy for a relatively young New Zealand side. The series will serve as a maiden call-up to players like Michael Bracewell and wicketkeeper-batsman Dane Cleaver. The 31-year-old Barcewell topped the season’s Super Smash scoring charts, while Cleaver smashed 369 runs to finish second.

Meanwhile, Logan van Beek, who has bagged consecutive Super Smash titles with Wellington Firebirds, and Fred Klaassen, who has also played club cricket in New Zealand, have both been named in Netherlands’ squad for the upcoming series. The Dutch also welcome back Stephan Myburgh and Max O’Dowd, who were not part of the squad for their most recent ODI series against Afghanistan in Doha in January 2022.

Netherlands tour of New Zealand – Series Schedule on Amazon Prime Video:

Date Match Details Time (IST) 25th March, 2022 New Zealand vs The Netherlands, T20 11:40 a.m. 29th March, 2022 New Zealand vs The Netherlands, 1st ODI 3:30 a.m. 02nd April, 2022 New Zealand vs The Netherlands, 2nd ODI 6:30 a.m. 04th April, 2022 New Zealand vs The Netherlands, 3rd ODI 7:30 a.m.

New Zealand Squad: Tom Latham (c) (wk), Doug Bracewell, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver (wk) (T20 only), Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson (ODI only), Scott Kuggeleijn (T20 only), Henry Nicholls (ODI only), Ben Sears (T20 only), Ish Sodhi, Ross Taylor (ODI only), Blair Tickner, Will Young

Netherlands Squad: Pieter Seelaar (c), Stephan Myburgh, Max O’Dowd, Scott Edwards (wk), Bas de Leede, Vikramjit Singh, Aryan Dutt, Logan van Beek, Philippe Boissevain, Brandon Glover, Fred Klaassen, Ryan Klein, Clayton Floyd, Boris Gorlee, Shariz Ahmad

To watch the matches, Prime members can go to the Prime Video app on their respective devices and will see matches shown in a carousel for Live Cricket or they can search for “New Zealand Cricket” in the search bar. They can stream these matches online through their web browser, mobile devices, internet-connected TVs, set-top-boxes, Fire TV sticks, and other compatible devices. For a list of devices compatible with Prime Video, please visit primevideo.com

