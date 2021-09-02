New Zealand Get Security Clearance to Tour Pakistan, Set to Play Eight Limited Overs Game

The Kiwis will play three ODIs (in Rawalpindi) and five T20Is (in Lahore) from September 17 to October 3.

The New Zealand squad will reach Pakistan on September 11 and undergo room isolation for three days on September 12, 13 and 14. They will play practice matches on September 15 and 16.

The Black Caps are currently touring Bangladesh.

“The pre-tour check has been completed and the tour will be continuing as planned so far," Heath Mills, chief executive of the New Zealand Cricket Players Association (NZCPA), was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

“We have confidence in the security team and the various arrangements in place for the tour," added Mills, also a director of the Federation of International Cricketers Association (FICA).

