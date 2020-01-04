Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

TRANS-TASMAN TROPHY, 2019/20 3rd Test, Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney, 03 - 07 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

Australia *

445/9 (149.0)

Australia
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand

Toss won by Australia (decided to bat)
Stumps

BASIL D'OLIVEIRA TROPHY, 2019/20 2nd Test, Newlands, Cape Town, 03 - 07 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

England *

262/9 (89.0)

England
v/s
South Africa
South Africa

Toss won by England (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

3rd Test: AUS VS NZ

live
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Sydney

03 Jan, 202005:00 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS SA

live
ENG ENG
SA SA

Cape Town

03 Jan, 202014:00 IST

3rd Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Port Elizabeth

16 Jan, 202013:30 IST

4th Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Johannesburg

24 Jan, 202013:30 IST

New Zealand Injury Woes Continue with Matt Henry in Sydney

Captain Kane Williamson, batsman Henry Nicholls and spinner Mitchell Santner were also ruled out of the third Test by a bout of flu.

Reuters |January 4, 2020, 8:28 AM IST
New Zealand Injury Woes Continue with Matt Henry in Sydney

New Zealand have suffered yet another injury blow on their tour of Australia on Saturday after confirmation that bowler Matt Henry broke his left thumb on the opening day of the third Test.

The right-arm seamer will continue to bowl in the Test, which the tourists must at least draw to avoid a 3-0 series whitewash, but whether he bats will depend on "match conditions", New Zealand Cricket said.

The Blacks Caps lost Lockie Ferguson to injury in the first Test and another pace bowler, Trent Boult, in the second, while Tim Southee was dropped for the third to make way for Henry.

Captain Kane Williamson, batsman Henry Nicholls and spinner Mitchell Santner were also ruled out of the third Test by a bout of flu.

australia vs new zealandmatt henrySydney Test

Related stories

Matt Henry Was Selected Over Tim Southee For Extra Pace That He Brings: Gary Stead
Cricketnext Staff | January 3, 2020, 5:16 PM IST

Matt Henry Was Selected Over Tim Southee For Extra Pace That He Brings: Gary Stead

New Zealand Fly in Glenn Phillips to Sydney as Cover for Sick Duo
Cricketnext Staff | January 2, 2020, 2:04 PM IST

New Zealand Fly in Glenn Phillips to Sydney as Cover for Sick Duo

Cricketers to Pay Tribute to Australia Firefighters, Braced for Smoke Delays
Cricketnext Staff | January 2, 2020, 9:00 AM IST

Cricketers to Pay Tribute to Australia Firefighters, Braced for Smoke Delays

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Thu, 16 January, 2020

ENG v SA
Port Elizabeth

ICC CWC 2019 | 4th Test Test | Fri, 24 January, 2020

ENG v SA
Johannesburg All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more