New Zealand have suffered yet another injury blow on their tour of Australia on Saturday after confirmation that bowler Matt Henry broke his left thumb on the opening day of the third Test.
The right-arm seamer will continue to bowl in the Test, which the tourists must at least draw to avoid a 3-0 series whitewash, but whether he bats will depend on "match conditions", New Zealand Cricket said.
The Blacks Caps lost Lockie Ferguson to injury in the first Test and another pace bowler, Trent Boult, in the second, while Tim Southee was dropped for the third to make way for Henry.
Captain Kane Williamson, batsman Henry Nicholls and spinner Mitchell Santner were also ruled out of the third Test by a bout of flu.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
New Zealand Injury Woes Continue with Matt Henry in Sydney
Captain Kane Williamson, batsman Henry Nicholls and spinner Mitchell Santner were also ruled out of the third Test by a bout of flu.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | January 3, 2020, 5:16 PM IST
Matt Henry Was Selected Over Tim Southee For Extra Pace That He Brings: Gary Stead
Cricketnext Staff | January 2, 2020, 2:04 PM IST
New Zealand Fly in Glenn Phillips to Sydney as Cover for Sick Duo
Cricketnext Staff | January 2, 2020, 9:00 AM IST
Cricketers to Pay Tribute to Australia Firefighters, Braced for Smoke Delays
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Thu, 16 January, 2020
ENG v SAPort Elizabeth
ICC CWC 2019 | 4th Test Test | Fri, 24 January, 2020
ENG v SAJohannesburg All Fixtures
Team Rankings