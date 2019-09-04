Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

4th Test: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

04 Sep, 201915:30 IST

One-off Test: BAN VS AFG

upcoming
BAN BAN
AFG AFG

Chittagong ZAC

05 Sep, 201909:30 IST

3rd T20I: SL VS NZ

upcoming
SL SL
NZ NZ

Pallekele, Kandy

06 Sep, 201919:00 IST

5th Test: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

The Oval

12 Sep, 201915:30 IST

New Zealand Left With 10 Fit Players For Final Sri Lanka T20

Though the chances of Guptill to return soon unlikely, there is still no clarity on fitness of Bruce, who scored 53 in the second T20I.

Cricketnext Staff |September 4, 2019, 1:37 PM IST
New Zealand Left With 10 Fit Players For Final Sri Lanka T20

New Zealand might have won the T20I series against Sri Lanka on Tuesday but are currently dealing with injury problems in the team. With batsman Tom Bruce receiving medical attention for an injured knee on the pitch, the Kiwis are down to 10 fit players in the ongoing tour, with one T20I still remaining.

"It was full contact tonight, wasn't it," Bruce told Radio Sport, after New Zealand's four wicket win.

The moment Bruce got injured, former New Zealand fast bowler Kyle Mills, who is a part of the broadcast team for the tour, was seen doing a mock warm up in the commentary box.

The injury-list started with Lockie Ferguson being ruled out of the series on the eve of the first game, due to a thumb fracture. Then it was the turn of Ross Taylor with a hip flexor injury before the second T20I, and Martin Guptill after that suffered abdominal pain during the match making the situation worse for the Kiwis.

Now the big question for the Black Caps is whether they can field a team of XI for the final T20I.

Taylor looks likely to return, terming his absence as precautionary. "I swung at the ball a bit too hard, swung and missed, and felt [the hip] twinge a little bit. More of a precautionary measure, nothing major," he said.

Though the chances of Guptill to return soon unlikely, there is still no clarity on fitness of Bruce, who scored 53 in the second T20I.

Bruce said, "I'll ice the knee and rest up the next couple of days. I think it should be right, fingers crossed anyway. I think Guppy might be struggling a wee bit.”

new zealand injuriesNew Zealand vs Sri Lanka

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 4th Test Test | Wed, 04 Sep, 2019

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | One-off Test Test | Thu, 05 Sep, 2019

AFG v BAN
Chittagong ZAC

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Sep, 2019

NZ v SL
Pallekele, Kandy

ICC CWC 2019 | 5th Test Test | Thu, 12 Sep, 2019

AUS v ENG
The Oval All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...