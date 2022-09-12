New Zealand Legends vs South Africa Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Coverage on TV, Online

New Zealand Legends and South Africa Legends will face off in a blockbuster encounter of the Road Safety World Series 2022 on September 12. India Legends defeated South Africa Legends by a huge marge of 61 runs in the tournament opener.

Jonty Rhodes and Co will be looking to bounce back from that defeat and register the first win of their campaign. The Proteas will also hope that they don’t repeat the mistakes of their previous game. The likes of Makhaya Ntini and Johan Botha gave away too many runs and were too predictable. Skipper Jonty Rhodes will hope that his bowlers come up with the goods against the Kiwis on Monday.

Meanwhile, New Zealand Legends will hope to start their campaign with a win. The Ross Taylor-led side has genuine match-winners like Shane Bond and Jacob Oram in their ranks. Therefore, they will pose a tough challenge to every other team in the tournament. Moreover, Ross Taylor will be looking to turn back the clock and play aggressively.

Ahead of the T20 match between New Zealand Legends and South Africa Legends, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the T20 match between New Zealand Legends and South Africa Legends be played?

The T20 match between New Zealand Legends and South Africa Legends will be played on September 12, Monday.

Where will the T20 match between New Zealand Legends and South Africa Legends be played?

The T20 match between New Zealand Legends and South Africa Legends will be played at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur.

What time will the T20 match between New Zealand Legends and South Africa Legends begin?

The T20 match between New Zealand Legends and South Africa Legends will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on September 12.

Which TV channels will broadcast the T20 match between New Zealand Legends and South Africa Legends?

The T20 match between New Zealand Legends and South Africa Legends will be telecast on the Colors Cineplex channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the T20 match between New Zealand Legends and South Africa Legends?

The T20 match between New Zealand Legends and South Africa Legends will be streamed live on the Voot app and website.

NZ-L vs SA-L Possible Starting XI:

NZ-L Predicted Starting Line-up: Ross Taylor(C), Jason Spice, Neil Broom, Craig McMillan, Jacob Oram, Scott Styris, Anton Devcich, Gareth Hopkins, Shane Bond, Bruce Martin, Hamish Bennett

SA-L Predicted Line-up: Jonty Rhodes(C), Alviro Petersen, Andrew Puttick, Henry Davids, Jacques Rudolph, Makhaya Ntini, Morne van Wyk, Eddie Leie, Garnett Kruger, Johan Botha, Johan van der Wath

