Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

T10 LEAGUE, 2019 Super League - Match 14, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 19 November, 2019

1ST INN

Delhi Bulls *

27/3 (3.3)

Delhi Bulls
v/s
Northern Warriors
Northern Warriors

Toss won by Northern Warriors (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: NZ VS ENG

upcoming
NZ NZ
ENG ENG

Mount Maunganui

21 Nov, 201903:30 IST

1st Test: AUS VS PAK

upcoming
AUS AUS
PAK PAK

Gabba, Brisbane

21 Nov, 201905:30 IST

2nd Test: IND VS BAN

upcoming
IND IND
BAN BAN

Kolkata

22 Nov, 201913:00 IST

One-off Test: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Kolkata

27 Nov, 201910:00 IST

New Zealand Looking to Use Lockie Ferguson to Fight ‘Fire With Fire’

Coach Gary Stead admitted there was a temptation to hand World Cup star Ferguson a Test debut to “fight fire with fire in some ways".

Cricketnext Staff |November 19, 2019, 6:27 PM IST
New Zealand Looking to Use Lockie Ferguson to Fight ‘Fire With Fire’

While England come to New Zealand with a pace attack that includes a talismanic Jofra Archer, the hosts aren’t far behind and are hoping Lockie Ferguson can crank it up a bit.

Coach Gary Stead admitted there was a temptation to hand World Cup star Ferguson a Test debut to “fight fire with fire in some ways".

“For us it’s about getting used to that extra pace, combating it and working out a way you can continue to score,” Stead said.

“It’s obviously a point of difference but we have got someone in our squad who bowls at a similar speed, who’s pretty quick, in Lockie Ferguson.”

“A potential debut for him at some stage to fight fire with fire in some ways.”

Stead has at his disposal the likes of Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, and Matt Henry all of whom are competing for three spots.

“It’s really good in terms of the balance of the squad that we have five pace bowlers who all offer us slightly different things,” he said.

“Looking at conditions and I’m loathe to use the word rotation cause that’s not what we’re about at all, we’ll pick horses for courses of what we think is the right attack for any given surface and also that we have five tests in about a six-week period as well.”

Stead said omitting spinner Mitch Santner for an all-pace attack was unlikely because of the Bay Oval wicket’s reputation as one that wears quickly.

england vs new zealandGary SteadLockie Ferguson

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 21 Nov, 2019

ENG v NZ
Mount Maunganui

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 21 Nov, 2019

PAK v AUS
Gabba, Brisbane

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 22 Nov, 2019

BAN v IND
Kolkata

ICC CWC 2019 | One-off Test Test | Wed, 27 Nov, 2019

WI v AFG
Kolkata All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more