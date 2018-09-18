New Zealand Name Spin-heavy Side for 2018 Women's World T20

Loading...
The White Ferns coach, Haidee Tiffen confirmed the squads for the World event as well as the three-match Twenty20 International series against Australia that will be played between September 29 and October 5 in Sydney, Brisbane and Canberra respectively. The Australia series will also see Amy Satterthwaite take charge of the New Zealand side after Suzie Bates had relinquished captaincy last month.
New Zealand's 13-member squad for the three T20Is has five spinners in the mix. Along with Satterthwaite, who is a competent off-spinner New Zealand have included three other off spinners in Maddy Green, Leigh Kasperek and Jess Watkins, while Amelia Kerr will handle the leg-spinning duties. The World T20 event in the West Indies will then see a sixth option in Anna Peterson, added to the side.
With the surfaces in the Caribbean known to aid plenty of turn, New Zealand seem to have most bases covered as they seek a first title win at the marquee T20 event.
“We are blessed with a group of versatile cricketers and know that spin should play a large part in the Caribbean, especially with the slower nature of the pitches over there,” said Tiffen.
New Zealand also have a comprehensive pace department which includes the likes of Lea Tahuhu, Sophie Devine, Kate Ebrahim, Holly Huddleston and Hayley Jensen, and Hannah Rowe. The batting department also bears a strong look as well with Bates, Satterthwaite and Devine leading the way.
Tiffen said that she was satisfied with preparation ahead of the World T20.
“We had an excellent four days at Lincoln last week where we combined skill work with three highly competitive practice matches,” said Tiffen.
“We learnt more about our players at camp, and with two of the practice matches going down to the final ball we were able to see how players reacted in different pressure situations.”
Squad for Australia T20Is: Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Sophie Devine, Kate Ebrahim, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Hayley Jensen, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Katey Martin, Amy Satterthwaite (c), Lea Tahuhu, Jess Watkin
Squad for WWT20: Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Sophie Devine, Kate Ebrahim, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Hayley Jensen, Leigh Kasperek. Amelia Kerr, Katey Martin, Anna Peterson, Hannah Rowe, Amy Satterthwaite (c), Lea Tahuhu, Jess Watkin
First Published: September 18, 2018, 11:48 AM IST