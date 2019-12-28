Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

BASIL D'OLIVEIRA TROPHY, 2019/20 1st Test, SuperSport Park, Centurion, 26 - 30 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

South Africa

284 (84.3)

South Africa
v/s
England
England*

181 (53.2)

South Africa lead by 290 runs, MIN. 67.5 Overs Left Today
Stumps

TRANS-TASMAN TROPHY, 2019/20 2nd Test, Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne, 26 - 30 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Australia

467 (155.1)

Australia
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand*

148 (54.5)

Australia lead by 456 runs
Live

BPL, 2019-20 Match 23, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 28 December, 2019

2ND INN

Rajshahi Royals

190/4 (20.0)

Rajshahi Royals
v/s
Cumilla Warriors
Cumilla Warriors*

55/2 (7.2)

Cumilla Warriors need 134 runs in 75 balls at 10.72 rpo
Innings Break

BBL, 2019/20 Match 14, Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney, 28 December, 2019

1ST INN

Sydney Thunder *

149/8 (20.0)

Sydney Thunder
v/s
Sydney Sixers
Sydney Sixers

Toss won by Sydney Thunder (decided to bat)

2nd Test: AUS VS NZ

live
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Melbourne

26 Dec, 201905:00 IST

1st Test: SA VS ENG

live
SA SA
ENG ENG

Centurion

26 Dec, 201913:30 IST

3rd Test: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Sydney

03 Jan, 202005:00 IST

2nd Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Cape Town

03 Jan, 202014:00 IST

New Zealand Pace Spearhead Trent Boult Fractures Hand

New Zealand pace spearhead Trent Boult fractured his non-bowling hand Saturday and will miss the third Test against Australia in a big blow for the Black Caps.

The veteran, who has only just returned from injury, was struck on the glove by a Mitchell Starc bouncer late in New Zealand's first innings 148 on day three of the second Test in Melbourne.

He needed medical attention but bowled in Australia's second innings.

"Trent Boult will return home to New Zealand following the second Test after suffering a fracture to the second-metacarpal of his right hand," a team spokesman said. "He will require around four weeks of rehabilitation."

A replacement is yet to be announced.

It was a bitter pill for Boult who missed New Zealand's last two Tests, against England and Australia, with a rib injury.

"Obviously gutting news for Trent and for our group to have someone like that ruled out with his injury. Disappointing," said New Zealand opener Tom Latham

australia vs new zealandTrent Boult

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 03 Jan, 2020

NZ v AUS
Sydney

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 03 Jan, 2020

ENG v SA
Cape Town

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
