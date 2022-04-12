New Zealand Pacer Hamish Bennett Announces Retirement

New Zealand right-arm pacer Hamish Bennett has announced he’s retiring from all forms of cricket. Bennett made his international debut in October 2010 and went on to play one Test, 19 ODIs and 11 T20Is, taking a combined 43 wickets in them.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Bennett underwent a major surgery for a back injury in 2011 to save his professional career that forced him away from cricket post the 2011 World Cup. Upon recovery, he made a successful return to professional cricket for his domestic team Wellington.

“When I started out as a young kid bowling in the nets in Timaru, I never dreamed I would have gone on to enjoy the career that I’ve had,” Bennett was said on Tuesday.

“From Old Boys Timaru Cricket Club who got me involved in cricket at the start, Timaru Boys’ High School, South Canterbury Cricket, Canterbury Cricket, Cricket Wellington, and New Zealand Cricket, as well as all the other great clubs I’ve played for down the years, they’ve all played a role in helping me achieve my cricket dream.

Advertisement

“I’ve been so fortunate to work and play alongside so many great players, captains and coaches and I’d like to thank every one of them for their support over the years.

“Men’s and women’s cricket in New Zealand is in an exciting place, so I’m looking forward to putting the feet up and watching the game grow from the sidelines," said Bennett.

“It’s been an honour to represent my family and my country for New Zealand and those memories and experiences will be ones that I cherish and tell stories about for the rest of my life.”

Firebirds head coach Glenn Pocknall praised Bennett and wished him best for his future endeavours.

“Hamish transformed himself as a cricketer when he made the bold move to Wellington in 2016,” Pocknall said.

“His achievements for Canterbury, Wellington and New Zealand speak volumes for what he has given to the game, and we wish him well in his future.”

Cricket Wellington CEO Cam Mitchell recalled how Bennett has been centrao to Firebirds success.

“Hamish has been at the heart of a Firebirds team that has experienced an unprecedented amount of success during his time in Wellington,” Mitchell said.

“His dedication as a player, but also to his coaching in both the men’s and women’s space, as well as his commitment to his North City club should also be commended. His career achievements speak for themselves, and we look forward to seeing what Hamish achieves after playing, and we have no doubt it will involve cricket in some way," he added.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here