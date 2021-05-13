New Zealand Players Likely to Leave for England from Maldives This Weekend: Gary Stead

On Tuesday, New Zealand’s head coach Gary Stead revealed that the Kiwi players who are currently serving quarantine in the Maldives are likely to head to England this weekend. After the postponement of IPL 2021, some players left for the home country while the others bound for the World Test Championship that is to be held in England were quarantined in India’s neighbouring nation. Gary also stated that he is unsure whether the group will undergo quarantine in England as well for the island nation will be on the ‘red list’ on the UK government’s travel list on May 12.

The group that is likely to depart includes skipper Kane Williamson, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, and physio Tommy Simsek along with support staff. They willreportedly leave at the same time the rest of the team will set out from the home country.

“I don’t know all the details right now. My understanding is that they are looking to leave (Maldives) somewhere around the time that we leave — May 15, 16 or 17 — in that time frame,” Gary told ESPNcricinfo.

He further said that as per hisunderstanding, England board is still working through the final details of what it means to come through the Maldives as supposed to New Zealand. As there are no training facilities for the players in quarantine in the island nation, Gary stated that “sometimes, a break from cricket can freshen their mind as well.”He continued that the group can still work on their fitness.

New Zealand is slated to lock horns against England in a two-match Test series, beginning from June 2 and then the team will play against India in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC).

Pacer Trent Bolt who returned home after IPL will not be a part of the team in the first Test against England. Although his chances of playing the second match too are dubious, Gary is confident that Trent will be back in time for the final match of World Test Championship.

