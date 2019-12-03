New Zealand Police Investigate Racist Abuse of England's Archer
New Zealand police were on Tuesday asked to investigate racial abuse directed at England cricketer Jofra Archer during last week's first Test, following information supplied by New Zealand Cricket officials.
New Zealand Police Investigate Racist Abuse of England's Archer
New Zealand police were on Tuesday asked to investigate racial abuse directed at England cricketer Jofra Archer during last week's first Test, following information supplied by New Zealand Cricket officials.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | November 27, 2019, 5:13 PM IST
Jofra Archer Abuser an England Supporter, Claim Two Spectators
Cricketnext Staff | November 26, 2019, 11:18 AM IST
Racist Abuse of Jofra Archer Against Everything Kiwis are About: Kane Williamson
Cricketnext Staff | November 26, 2019, 3:35 PM IST
Jofra Archer Abuser Could Receive Life Ban from New Zealand Cricket
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Thu, 05 Dec, 2019
BHU v NEPAdelaide
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019
MDV v NEPAdelaide
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019
WI v INDHyderabad RGIS All Fixtures
Team Rankings