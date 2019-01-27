New Zealand Police 'Warn’ Public to Beware of Indian Team in Cheeky Post

In a tongue-in-cheek Facebook post, the Eastern District Police has issued a ‘warning’ about a group of tourists sighted in Napier and Mt Maunganui.
Here’s their full post:
The visitors have been clinical in the first two ODIs of the series. They beat the Blackcaps by eight wickets (DLS Method) in the first ODI in Napier after bowling them out for 157, chasing down the target in under 35 overs.
At Mount Maunganui, they posted a massive 324 for 4 after opting to bat first and ended up defending the score by 90 runs to take a 2-0 lead in the series.
The third ODI will take place again at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Monday (January 28), followed by one in Hamilton on Thursday and the fifth ODI in Wellington on Sunday.
First Published: January 27, 2019, 2:52 PM IST