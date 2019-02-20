New Zealand Reclaim No. 3 Spot in ICC ODI Rankings

Loading...
The Black Caps had slipped to No. 4 after getting thrashed 1-4 by India, conceding the spot to South Africa. They commenced the series against Bangladesh with 111 points and have now managed to pip South Africa (111) by one point.
New Zealand, however, are still 10 points behind India (122) in the list that is led by England (126).
Bangladesh were no match to Kiwis as they lost all three ODIs by considerable margins. They were outplayed in all the three departments and lost the first two ODIs by eight wickets in Napier and Christchurch, before going down by 88 runs in the final encounter.
As a result, they lost three points and are now on 90 points, but remain in seventh position.
First Published: February 20, 2019, 1:20 PM IST