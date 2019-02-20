Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
New Zealand Reclaim No. 3 Spot in ICC ODI Rankings

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: February 20, 2019, 1:20 PM IST
(Image: Twitter)

New Zealand have jumped back to the No. 3 spot in the ICC One-Day International rankings following their 3-0 whitewash of Bangladesh on Wednesday (February 20).

The Black Caps had slipped to No. 4 after getting thrashed 1-4 by India, conceding the spot to South Africa. They commenced the series against Bangladesh with 111 points and have now managed to pip South Africa (111) by one point.

New Zealand, however, are still 10 points behind India (122) in the list that is led by England (126).

Bangladesh were no match to Kiwis as they lost all three ODIs by considerable margins. They were outplayed in all the three departments and lost the first two ODIs by eight wickets in Napier and Christchurch, before going down by 88 runs in the final encounter.

As a result, they lost three points and are now on 90 points, but remain in seventh position.
First Published: February 20, 2019, 1:20 PM IST
