New Zealand Return Abhimanyu Back as Bengal Skipper for Rajasthan Tie

Regular captain Abhimanyu Eswaran will lead Bengal in their Ranji Trophy away fixture against Rajasthan from February 4 to 7 after the opener returned from India A's recent tour to New Zealand.
In Abhimanyu's absence, former skipper Manoj Tiwary led Bengal in their home match against Delhi that concluded here on Thursday.
The match ended in a tie with both the teams settling for a point each after two rain-hit days.
Bengal squad: Abhimanyu Easwaran (captain), Manoj Tiwary, Anustup Majumdar, Shreevats Goswami, Abhishek Raman, Koushik Ghosh, Kazi Junaid Saifi, Arnab Nandi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Writtick Chatterjee, Shreyan Chakraborty, Nilkantha Das, Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar, Geet Puri, Raj Kumar Pal.
