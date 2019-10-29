England wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow has said that the five-match T20I series against New Zealand will mark the start of a journey of sorts towards next year's T20 World Cup slated to be held in Australia.
"I think it does feel like the start of that journey towards the T20 World Cup," ICC quoted Bairstow as saying after top-scoring with a 45-ball 78* in England's six-wicket win in a warm-up fixture against a New Zealand XI.
Bairstow further hoped that the team's maiden success in the 50-over World Cup earlier this year could spur them on to T20 World Cup glory. The next year's World T20, the seventh edition of the prestigious tournament, will be held from October 18 to November 15.
"The cycle for the 50-over World Cup started four years ago," he said. "Hopefully, we're fortunate enough that the way we've played our 50-over cricket will lead us well into our T20 cricket.
"It's a fascinating period to be playing cricket for England. There's some very, very talented guys that have played a lot of cricket now for England that are all together and have the experience of going through the ups, the downs and everything in between."
Black Caps will be without the services of their regular skipper Kane Williamson in the T20I series starting on November 1 in Christchurch. Right-arm pacer Tim Southee will lead the side in Williamson's absence.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
New Zealand Series Start of Journey to T20 World Cup: Bairstow
The next year's World T20, the seventh edition of the prestigious tournament, will be held from October 18 to November 15.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | October 26, 2019, 5:43 PM IST
England Cricket Team Celebrate Rugby Team's Win over New Zealand
Cricketnext Staff | October 23, 2019, 12:22 PM IST
Have to Keep Getting Better to Cement Place in T20I Team: Root
Cricketnext Staff | October 24, 2019, 4:45 PM IST
Huge Honour on Being Made England T20I Vice-Captain: Sam Billings
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Play-off T20 | Tue, 29 Oct, 2019
UAE v NEDDubai
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Play-off T20 | Tue, 29 Oct, 2019
OMA v NAMDubai
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Wed, 30 Oct, 2019
SL v AUSGabba, Brisbane
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Play-off T20 | Wed, 30 Oct, 2019
TBC v SCODubai All Fixtures
Team Rankings