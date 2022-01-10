New Zealand Spinner Ajaz Patel Wins ICC Player of the Month Award for December 2021

New Zealand’s Ajaz Patel on Monday won the ICC Player of the Month award for December 2021 following his bowling heroics against India in Mumbai. During the 2nd game of the 2-match Test series, the left-arm spinner bagged a 10-wicket haul, becoming only the third player in Test history, after Jim Laker and Anil Kumble, to achieve the remarkable milestone.

The Mumbai-born cricketer ended the first day of the Test with all four Indian wickets to fall under his name and made an impact on the first session the following day with wickets off back-to-back deliveries. While he was denied a hat-trick, Ajaz went on to take all 10 wickets in the innings, prompting applause from even the opposition camp.

“Personally I think one of the greatest cricketing days in my life. And it will probably always be,” Ajaz had said at the conclusion of the Test match.

JP Duminy, a Member of ICC Voting Academy for December, hailed the achievement.

“What a historic achievement! Taking 10 wickets in an innings is a feat that needs to be celebrated. There’s no doubt that Ajaz’s performance is a milestone that will be remembered for years to come,” the former South African cricketer said.

Ajaz was nominated for the award alongside India opener Mayank Agarwal and Australian pacer Mitchell Starc but beat them to it on the back of his incredibly rare feat.

(With PTI inputs)

