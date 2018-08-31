New Zealand Spinner Morna Nielsen Calls Time on Cricket Career

Loading...
Nielsen started her first-class career in 2007 as a left-arm pacer with Northern Spirit before shifting to left-arm spin for Otago Sparks. She made her international debut against Australia in a One-Day International in 2010 and went on to pick up 53 wickets at an impressive 26.75 over 52 matches. Her best bowling figures of 5 for 21 came against Sri Lanka in 2015.
She also played 44 Twenty20 Internationals for White Ferns, picking up 41 wickets at 18.36. The highlights of her career include returning figures of 4-0-4-0 against Australia during the 2016 Women's World T20 in Nagpur and reaching the No.1 position on the T20I bowler's chart in 2014.
“Looking back on my career, it was awesome to have the opportunity to play at so many different places both domestically and internationally and to do so with people who are now lifelong friends,” Nielsen said while announcing her decision to retire.
“It was also an interesting time to be involved with the changing landscape of the women’s game. It opened up opportunities I never thought possible such as the Women’s Big Bash in Australia and Super League in England.”
Nielsen also played in the Women's Big Bash League for Melbourne Stars and Southern Vipers in the Kia Super League. She last turned out for New Zealand in a T20I against Pakistan in 2016.
"A big thanks must go to my work - BCD Group. They have been so supportive of my cricketing endeavours and now it's time to get stuck into actually doing some work! I'll still be keeping a keen eye on the Sparks in their domestic competitions. There's an enormous amount of talent in the squad and they are a great bunch of girls," Nielsen said.
New Zealand coach Haidee Tiffen too heaped praise on the left-arm spinner.
"Morna was extremely hard working and always willing to adapt and change as the game did. She can be proud of her career with the White Ferns and we wish her every success in life after cricket."
First Published: August 31, 2018, 3:56 PM IST