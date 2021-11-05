New Zealand Squad Against Namibia: Probable Playing 11s for ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Match 36: New Zealand were stretched in their previous game against Scotland, but won that game. When they take on struggling Namibia in Group 2 Super 12 game of the ICC T20 World Cup on Friday in Sharjah, they will look the bolster their chances of making it to the semi-finals.

Namibia, on the other hand, lost their last match to Pakistan, and will need to be at their absolute best if they have to cause an upset in Sharjah.

New Zealand are currently placed third with four points and hence, a win here will play a massive part in them joining Pakistan in the semi-final. If Namibia do cause an upset here, it will be a huge favour to India.

This is the match where the batters in New Zealand will have to find their form. Martin Guptill hit form in the last match against Scotland. However, there will be pressure on Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, and James Neesham to step up and find form.

Namibia have had their moments in the tournament, but they have not been able to capitalise on the crunch moments.

New Zealand vs Namibia predicted playing XI:

New Zealand Probable Playing XI: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway (wk), James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

Namibia Probable Playing XI: Stephan Baard, Michael van Lingen, Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus (c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Zane Green (wk), Jan Frylinck, Ben Shikongo

New Zealand vs Namibia squads:

New Zealand’s 15-man squad: Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

Reserves named by New Zealand for T20 World Cup: Adam Milne

Namibia’s 15-man squad: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Stephen Baard, Karl Birkenstock. Michau du Preez, Jan Frylinck, Zane Green, Nicol Lofie-Eaton, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Michael van Lingen, David Wiese, Craig Williams, Picky Ya France.

Reserves named by Namibia: Mauritius Ngupita

