CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » New Zealand Squad Leaves for London After Warming Up at WTC Final Venue

New Zealand Squad Leaves for London After Warming Up at WTC Final Venue

New Zealand Squad Leaves for London After Warming Up at WTC Final Venue

After spending 10 days getting used to Southampton where they will encounter India in World Test Championship (WTC) final next month

  • IANS
  • Updated: May 29, 2021, 2:35 PM IST

After spending 10 days getting used to Southampton where they will encounter India in World Test Championship (WTC) final next month, New Zealand are travelling to London on Saturday for two-Test series against England that begins at Lord’s from June 2, the day India check in to Southampton.

New Zealand played an intra-squad warm-up during their stay in Southampton. While South Africa-born opener Devon Conway (55 not out) impressed on the first day as Latham XI made 289 for six, batsmen Daryl Mitchell (64 not out) and Rachin Ravindra (60 not out) scored on the second day as Williamson XI made 294 for five.

“The New Zealand team travels to London today…,” the New Zealand Cricket board informed on twitter.

The Kiwis are expecting their quarantine as well as two Tests against England prove to be good warm-up for next month’s WTC final, beginning June 18, and gives them a head-start against India.

Rishabh Pant Still a Kid, Long Way to go Before he Can be India Captaincy Material: Childhood coach

“It’s nice to be here (Rose Bowl). The guys can familiarise themselves. I imagine we’ll probably be in the same room when we come back,” pace bowler Tim Southee had said last week.

“When you come back for the final, you’re a little bit more comfortable having spent some time here and use the facilities and hopefully can get out and make the most of that later in the squad game in the middle,” he had added.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 2914 121
2 New Zealand 2166 120
3 England 3493 109
4 Australia 1844 108
5 Pakistan 2247 94
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 2054 121
2 Australia 2945 118
3 India 3344 115
4 England 3100 115
5 South Africa 2137 107
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6088 277
2 India 6811 272
3 New Zealand 6048 263
4 Pakistan 7818 261
5 Australia 5930 258
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches