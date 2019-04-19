New Zealand Star Hayley Jensen Marries Former Teammate Nicola Hancock

Loading...
Thank you to everyone who came up to the 'Sunshine' Coast for our special day it was amazing to see all of our loved ones whilst we pledged our love for one another!
Big Bash League (BBL) franchise Melbourne Stars took to Twitter to announce the development and congratulated the couple by sharing a picture of the wedding ceremony with the caption: "From #TeamGreen, congratulations to Stars bowler Nicola Hancock who married her partner Hayley Jensen last weekend!"
From #TeamGreen, congratulations to Stars bowler Nicola Hancock who married her partner Hayley Jensen last weekend! 💍 pic.twitter.com/QvWb7Ue0Qx — Melbourne Stars (@StarsBBL) April 18, 2019
All-rounder Jensen, who played for the Melbourne Stars in the first two editions of the Big Bash Women's League, moved to the Melbourne Renegades for the third edition. Whereas, Hancock still continues to play with the 'Team Green' in the BBL.
The 26-year-old Jensen made her international debut in 2014 against West Indies.
In October 2018, she was named in White fern's squad for the 2018 ICC Women's World T20 tournament in the West Indies. She also bagged the Una Paisley medal for the best player in the Victoria Women's Premier Cricket competition in season 2017/18.
Hancock, 23, on the other hand, enjoyed a great run in the latest season of BBL and became the second-highest wicket-taker after scalping 13 wickets from 14 matches.
First Published: April 19, 2019, 6:43 PM IST