New Zealand Team Was Pretty Broken After The Final: McCullum

It has been almost a week since the thrilling finale to the ICC World Cup with England coming out on top but the valiant New Zealand team have to somehow pick themselves up.
Former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum, who was part of the team which lost the 2015 World Cup final, feels Kane Williamson and his team will eventually see the bigger picture and their ‘role in history’.
“That's the thing and it's going to be so difficult for those guys. I was lucky enough to have a beer with them in the changing room and they were pretty broken, that's for sure," McCullum was quoted as saying by stuff.co.nz.
"They were also really proud of what they did and how well they played. Over the coming months and years, whilst it's still raw now, they'll understand just how magnificent that spectacle was. And for it to happen on the biggest of stages, to have played the hand that they played in that match is absolutely amazing," the former New Zealand opener added.
"It's a shame that we had to be on the wrong side of it but we certainly played our part and hopefully the success of Kane's team throughout the World Cup will continue to inspire the next generation of cricketers,” McCullum felt.
McCullum led the Black Caps to the 2015 World Cup final against Australia in Melbourne, which New Zealand also lost. He admitted that because that decider wasn't particularly close — Australia won by seven wickets — it was easier to move on.
"It was a missed opportunity but I looked at the positives of the rest of the World Cup and what it did for the game in our country rather than focusing on that last moment," McCullum said of 2015.
"Yes, it would've been lovely to have been a World Cup champion but I've always said the game doesn't define you but it's the person and character you are. I was so pleased with how our team handled that loss, also the success throughout that tournament.
"It's a bit different (but) I thought they've handled themselves magnificently in the aftermath of that result,” the wicketkeeper batsman said.
The controversial overthrows that deflected off Ben Stokes' bat to the boundary and proved so crucial have become the biggest talking point.
McCullum took a philosophical approach, admitting that while the Black Caps didn't get the rub of the green in the final, it balanced out over the tournament.
"I guess if you look at it the rules it may not have been the right call but it's just luck, that's how it works," he said. "There's nothing to say that if Ben Stokes was facing the last ball and he needed four off that rather two, he wouldn't have struck that low full-toss out of the ground.
With a tour of Sri Lanka next month, the Kiwis don't have too much time to dwell on the disappointment, while they also have a huge summer to prepare for.
