New Zealand Team's Full Schedule For ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

The seventh edition of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 will be played later this year. The marquee event was to be held last year in Australia, but due to the coronavirus pandemic the tournament had to rescheduled and the mega event will now be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman from October 17 to November 14, 2021. Meanwhile, the ICC on Tuesday announced the complete fixtures for the upcoming Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 tournament. The qualifiers get underway from October 17, while the proper tournament kicks off six days later with Australia taking on South Africa on October 23, in Abu Dhabi.

After a lengthy stint in Asia, with tours of Bangladesh and Pakistan, New Zealand will begin their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign against Pakistan. The World Test Champions are placed in Group 2 and they will be up against the Asian side in their tournament opener on October 26 in Sharjah.

Other than New Zealand and Pakistan, India and Afghanistan are also placed in Group 2 and they will be joined by two qualifiers. On the other hand, bitter rivals England and Australia along with South Africa and West Indies are placed in Group 1 and will be joined by the other two qualifiers.

In their second match, the Kiwis will be up against India in Dubai on October 31 before taking on a qualifier from Group B on November 3 at the same venue.

On November 5, New Zealand will lock horns with another qualifying team from Group A in Sharjah before moving to Abu Dhabi to face Afghanistan on November 7.

The top two placed sides from both the groups will qualify for the knockout round. The semi-final round will get underway from November 10 (Abu Dhabi) and 11 (Dubai) and the summit clash will be held in Dubai on November 14.

Here’s a full list of New Zealand men’s cricket team fixtures at T20 World Cup 2021.

Tuesday, October 26, 2021: vs Pakistan, at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, in Sharjah. (7:30 PM IST)

Sunday, October 31, 2021: vs India, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, in Dubai. (7:30 PM IST)

Wednesday, November 3, 2021: vs Qualifier (B1), at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, in Dubai. (3:30 PM IST)

Friday, November 5, 2021: vs Qualifier (A2), at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, in Sharjah. (3:30 PM IST)

Sunday, November 7, 2021: vs Afghanistan, at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi. (3:30 PM IST)

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 Live Telecast:

The Indian fans can watch all the action from the colossal event on the Star Sports Network.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 Live-streaming:

Cricket enthusiasts can also live stream matches from the T20 World Cup on Disney+Hotstar.

