fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

New Zealand Tour Helped Me Grow in Confidence: Sanju Samson

Samson, 25, played two T20Is in New Zealand in the five-match series which India won 5-0, but failed to make an impact with scores of 2 and 8.

Cricketnext Staff |April 8, 2020, 4:24 PM IST
New Zealand Tour Helped Me Grow in Confidence: Sanju Samson

India wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson has not had a lot of chances to stake a claim but he is happy with sharing the dressing room with the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma while learning from them.

Samson, 25, played two T20Is in New Zealand in the five-match series which India won 5-0, but failed to make an impact with scores of 2 and 8. He was given a chance against Sri Lanka also in Pune earlier this year but there also he managed just six.

"I looked at the brighter side of things. I got to share the dressing room with legends like Virat bhai and Rohit bhai and there is a lot to learn from them even if we just observe the way they handle themselves on and off the ground. And then to be a part of the world's best cricket team is not a small thing," he told The Times of India on his time on the bench.

"The New Zealand tour was one of the best times of my life. Yes, it is true that I could not perform with the bat the way I would have loved to. But I believe the change of style that I have adopted in my batting recently will sometimes lead to failures. I have started to accept that fact and I wait and prepare for my next big successful innings," he added.

Samson recalled when he was sent to bat in the Super Over alongside skipper Virat Kohli in the 4th T20I, it helped boost his confidence. "In fact, I was sent in to bat in the Super Over again in a tight match (fourth T20I in Wellington), that too with Virat Kohli. So you can make out the trust the Indian team had on me. That moment was a huge achievement in my career," he said.

India vs new ZealandSanju Samson

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
