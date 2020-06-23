Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

New Zealand Tour of Bangladesh Postponed Due to COVID-19

New Zealand's tour of Bangladesh scheduled for August-September this year has been postponed to a later date due to the COVID-19 situation.

Cricketnext Staff |June 23, 2020, 2:00 PM IST
New Zealand and Bangladesh were scheduled to play two Tests, both part of the ICC World Test Championship.

"In the present COVID-19 pandemic scenario, hosting a full cricket series in August 2020 will be a challenge in terms of preparations and we cannot take chances with the safety and health of players, support staff and related stakeholders,’ Bangladesh Cricket Board chief executive officer Nizamuddin Chowdhury said in a BCB statement.

"Under these circumstances, the BCB and NZC have felt that the best way forward would be to defer the series. We realise that this will be hugely disappointing for the players and officials of both teams, not to mention the fans of the two nations but I must thank NZC for its understanding and for recognising the rationale behind such a decision."

The two boards will now work to identify a new window for the series. Australia's tour of Bangladesh, scheduled for June, was also postponed.

Bangladesh has suspended all cricket activities in the country from March this year. They were scheduled to tour Sri Lanka in July, which has been postponed as well. The players are yet to have a camp, with most of them staying indoors.

Bangladesh has seen 115786 cases of COVID-19 infections. It includes their former captain Mashrafe Mortaza, who was tested positive last week.

bangladeshbangladesh tour of new zealandbangladesh tour of new zealand postponedcovid-19new zealand

