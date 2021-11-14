New Zealand tour of India: Daryl Mitchell to Replace Injured Davon Conway in Test Squad

New Zealand have named all-rounder Daryl Mitchell in the Test squad for the upcoming tour of India. The batting all-rounder will replace Davon Conway who was earlier ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2021 final and the subsequent 3 T20Is in India after he broke his hand during the semi-final clash against England in Abu Dhabi.

Gary Stead, New Zealand head coach, has confirmed that Conway would return home after the T20I series against India, which begins on November 17 in Jaipur. On the other hand, Mitchell will stay on for the 2-match Test series as well.

“It’s a shame for Devon to miss out on the first series of the new World Test Championship cycle, but it also offers up an opportunity for someone else,” Stead said.

“Daryl’s versatility means he can cover a lot of batting positions and he’s certainly got plenty of confidence at the moment He’s proven he can perform in Test cricket and I know he’s excited to rejoin the Test group,” he added.

After his international debut in 2019, Mitchell has represented the Black Caps in 5 Tests, scoring 232 runs, including a fifty and a century. The 30-year-old has been in a rich vein of form lately. He played a pivotal role in taking New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2021 finals earlier this week.

Opening the batting against England in the semi-finals, he scored an unbeaten 72 off 47 balls as the Kiwis won the game 5 wickets. So far, he has scored 197 runs in the tournament, averaging close to 40.

The New Zealand side will head to India immediately after the T20 World Cup 2021 final against Australia on Sunday in Dubai. Their tour of India comprises three T20Is (which will be held in Jaipur, Ranchi and Kolkata between November 17 and 21) followed by 2 Tests in Kanpur and Mumbai.

