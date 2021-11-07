CricketNext

New Zealand vs Afghanistan, Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021, Today's Match at Abu Dhabi: India's Hopeful Eyes on AFG vs NZ Game

New Zealand vs Afghanistan, Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021, Today’s Match at Abu Dhabi: India’s Hopeful Eyes on AFG vs NZ Game

NZ vs AFG Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Live Updates: ICC T20 Cricket World Cup 2021, Today’s Match at Abu Dhabi: Check out live cricket stream, ball by ball commentary of today’s New Zealand vs Afghanistan match being played at Abu Dhabi.

News18.com | November 07, 2021, 14:41 IST
Afghanistan take on New Zealand

NZ vs AFG Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Live Updates: In match 40 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will see Afghanistan (AFG) locking horns with New Zealand (NZ) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, November 07.

It is the day of reckoning for New Zealand as a win here would send them to the semi-finals, while a loss could oust them from the tournament. Read More

Nov 07, 2021 14:41 IST

The Afghanistan batters have come up with consistent performances which have helped the spin-heavy bowling unit go about their job with confidence. But they would be up against an attack that includes Trent Boult, Tim Southee and the pacy Adam Milne, apart from the spin duo of Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner, which has troubled the batters right through the tourney.

Nov 07, 2021 14:24 IST

New Zealand will head into the match high on confidence after having eased to victory against Namibia on Friday. Jimmy Neesham and Glenn Phillips rose to the occasion after the top-order failed to fire and set up a challenging total which proved too much for the Namibian batters. The Kiwi bowlers’ experience and skills have been on show in the tournament and they would pose problems for the Afghan batters too and could decide the fate of Sunday’s contest.

Nov 07, 2021 14:10 IST

NZ vs AFG: Group 2 Points Table Standings

  1. Pakistan – 4 matches, 4 wins, 0 losses – 8 points
  2. New Zealand – 4 matches, 3 wins, 1 losses – 6 points
  3. India – 4 matches, 2 wins, 2 losses – 4 points
  4. Afghanistan – 4 matches, 2 wins, 2 losses – 4 points
  5. Namibia – 4 matches, 1 wins, 3 losses – 2 points
  6. Scotland – 4 matches, 0 wins, 4 losses – 0 points
Nov 07, 2021 14:05 IST

Afganistan Squad

Nov 07, 2021 13:59 IST

New Zealand Squad

Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson(c), Devon Conway(w), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Todd Astle, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Seifert, Mark Chapman

Nov 07, 2021 13:42 IST

The Indian team will watch with bated breath as New Zealand face Afghanistan in a T20 World Cup match, the result of which will decide the semifinal line-up from Group 2. Joining Team India in praying for an Afghan victory will be its billion-plus fans.

Nov 07, 2021 13:41 IST

Hello and a very warm welcome to our live coverage of ICC T20 World Cup match number 40, where New Zealand take on Afghanistan in Abu dhabi.

They are facing Afghanistan, another side that has a fair chance themselves of making it to the semi-finals. Apart from this, the result of this match will play a huge bearing on India’s chances in the tournament. The stakes are high and it promises to be an entertaining game in Abu Dhabi.

While New Zealand come on the back of an impressive win over Namibia, Afghanistan were thrashed by India in their last match.

When will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between New Zealand (NZ) vs Afghanistan (AFG) start?

The match between New Zealand (NZ) vs Afghanistan (AFG) will be played on Sunday, November 07.

Where will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between New Zealand (NZ) vs Afghanistan (AFG) be played?

The match between New Zealand (NZ) vs Afghanistan (AFG) will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, in Abu Dhabi.

What time will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between New Zealand (NZ) vs Afghanistan (AFG) begin?

The match between New Zealand (NZ) vs Afghanistan (AFG) will begin at 03:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between New Zealand (NZ) vs Afghanistan (AFG)?

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for New Zealand (NZ) vs Afghanistan (AFG)  match.

How do I watch the live streaming of New Zealand (NZ) vs Afghanistan (AFG) match?

The match between New Zealand (NZ) vs Afghanistan (AFG) can be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar.

