New Zealand vs Afghanistan Live Streaming Cricket: When And Where to Watch T20 World Cup 2021 Match 40 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

In match 40 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will see Afghanistan (AFG) locking horns with New Zealand (NZ) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, November 07.

It is the day of reckoning for New Zealand as a win here would send them to the semi-finals, while a loss could oust them from the tournament. They are facing Afghanistan, another side that has a fair chance themselves of making it to the semi-finals. Apart from this, the result of this match will play a huge bearing on India’s chances in the tournament. The stakes are high and it promises to be an entertaining game in Abu Dhabi.

While New Zealand come on the back of an impressive win over Namibia, Afghanistan were thrashed by India in their last match.

When will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between New Zealand (NZ) vs Afghanistan (AFG) start?

The match between New Zealand (NZ) vs Afghanistan (AFG) will be played on Sunday, November 07.

Where will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between New Zealand (NZ) vs Afghanistan (AFG) be played?

The match between New Zealand (NZ) vs Afghanistan (AFG) will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, in Abu Dhabi.

What time will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between New Zealand (NZ) vs Afghanistan (AFG) begin?

The match between New Zealand (NZ) vs Afghanistan (AFG) will begin at 03:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between New Zealand (NZ) vs Afghanistan (AFG)?

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for New Zealand (NZ) vs Afghanistan (AFG) match.

How do I watch the live streaming of New Zealand (NZ) vs Afghanistan (AFG) match?

The match between New Zealand (NZ) vs Afghanistan (AFG) can be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar.

New Zealand (NZ) vs Afghanistan (AFG) probable playing XIs:

New Zealand Probable Playing XI: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway (wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

Afghanistan Probable Playing XI: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Sharafuddin Ashraf/Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Hamid Hassan

