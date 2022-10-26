New Zealand vs Afghanistan Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch T20 World Cup match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

New Zealand kicked off their 2022 T20 World Cup journey on a promising note after scripting a resounding 89-run victory against defending champions Australia, in their opening fixture. Wicketkeeper Devon Conway played a blistering knock of 92 to guide last edition’s finalists to a mammoth total of 200. Later, Tim Southee and Mitchell Santner scalped three wickets each to bundle out Australia for a paltry total of 111.

The Kane Williamson-led side will now be up against Afghanistan, in their next T20 World Cup clash. The match between New Zealand and Afghanistan will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, had to endure a five-wicket defeat at the hands of England in their first Super 12 match.

Ahead of Wednesday’s T20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Afghanistan, here is all you need to know:

What date T20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Afghanistan will be played?

The T20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Afghanistan will take place on October 26, Wednesday.

Where will the T20 World Cup match New Zealand vs Afghanistan be played?

The T20 World Cup match between New Zealand vs Afghanistan will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

What time will the T20 World Cup match New Zealand vs Afghanistan begin?

The T20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Afghanistan will begin at 1:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup match?

New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup match?

New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

New Zealand vs Afghanistan Possible Starting XI:

New Zealand Predicted Starting Line-up: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Afghanistan Predicted Starting Line-up: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi

