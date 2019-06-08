New Zealand vs Afghanistan | Rashid Khan To Take No Further Part After Blow To Head

Afghanistan legspinner Rashid Khan took no further part in the match against New Zealand after copping a blow on the helmet from Lockie Ferguson in Taunton.
Rashid was yet to open his account when he got a 138-kph bouncer from Ferguson in the 34th over. The 20-year-old tried to duck under it but was hurried by the pace and got hit right in front of his helmet. The ball then ricocheted to the stumps and Rashid had to walk back to the hut.
He then went through a concussion test and was adviced rest by the medical team, ruling him out of the second innings.
This is the second time such an incident has happened in this tournament. South Africa's Hashim Amla too was hit on the grille of his helmet by Jofra Archer and then had to retire. He later did come out to bat but didn't look comfortable.
As a result, Amla didn't feature in South Africa's next game against India.
