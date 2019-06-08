starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 13:AFG VS NZ

live
AFG AFG
NZ NZ

Taunton

8 June, 2019 18:00 IST

Match 14:IND VS AUS

upcoming
IND IND
AUS AUS

The Oval

Sun, 09 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 15:SA VS WI

upcoming
SA SA
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

Mon, 10 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 16:BAN VS SL

upcoming
BAN BAN
SL SL

Bristol

Tue, 11 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

New Zealand vs Afghanistan | Rashid Khan To Take No Further Part After Blow To Head

Cricketnext Staff |June 8, 2019, 11:57 PM IST
New Zealand vs Afghanistan | Rashid Khan To Take No Further Part After Blow To Head

Afghanistan legspinner Rashid Khan took no further part in the match against New Zealand after copping a blow on the helmet from Lockie Ferguson in Taunton.

Rashid was yet to open his account when he got a 138-kph bouncer from Ferguson in the 34th over. The 20-year-old tried to duck under it but was hurried by the pace and got hit right in front of his helmet. The ball then ricocheted to the stumps and Rashid had to walk back to the hut.

He then went through a concussion test and was adviced rest by the medical team, ruling him out of the second innings.

This is the second time such an incident has happened in this tournament. South Africa's Hashim Amla too was hit on the grille of his helmet by Jofra Archer and then had to retire. He later did come out to bat but didn't look comfortable.

As a result, Amla didn't feature in South Africa's next game against India.

AfghanistanHashim Amlaicc world cup 2019new zealandNew Zealand vs AfghanistanNZvAFGRashid Khan
CricketNext

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 14 ODI | Sun, 09 Jun, 2019

AUS v IND
The Oval

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 15 ODI | Mon, 10 Jun, 2019

WI v SA
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 16 ODI | Tue, 11 Jun, 2019

SL v BAN
Bristol All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T PTS
1
NZ NZ
2 2 0 0 4
2
ENG ENG
3 2 1 0 4
3
AUS AUS
2 2 0 0 4
4
SL SL
3 1 1 0 3
5
PAK PAK
3 1 1 0 3
6
WI WI
2 1 1 0 2
7
IND IND
1 1 0 0 2
8
BAN BAN
3 1 2 0 2
9
SA SA
3 0 3 0 0
10
AFG AFG
2 0 2 0 0

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more