New Zealand vs Australia Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match, November 14, 07:30 PM IST

NZ vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between New Zealand vs Australia:

The final of T20 World Cup 2021 is upon us and we will see Australia take on New Zealand in the summit clash on Sunday, November 14 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Both these sides have been consistent and brilliant and considering their strength and form, we expect an absolute cracker of a finale.

Both teams were stretched in their respective semi-final matches, but some sensational late order hitting saw them race home with an over to spare and this should hold them in great shape come the summit clash.

New Zealand will be heading into this match without the services of Devon Conway who broke his hand after punching his bat in frustration in the semi-final clash. New Zealand could use Tim Seifert as his replacement.

Ahead of the match between New Zealand vs Australia; here is everything you need to know:

NZ vs AUS Match Details

New Zealand will clash with Australia at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai at 07:30 PM IST on November 14, Sunday.

NZ vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Kane Williamson

Vice-Captain- David Warner

Suggested Playing XI for NZ vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Matthew Wade

Batters: Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill, David Warner, Steven Smith

All-rounders: Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Maxwell

Bowlers: Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

NZ vs AUS Probable XIs:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Tim Seifert, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (captain), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wicket-keeper), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

