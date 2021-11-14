New Zealand vs Australia Head to Head record in T20 World Cup and T20Is

After 44 matches and 27 days, two teams – New Zealand and Australia – have reached the final and are all set to lock horns for the finale of the 16-team tournament in Dubai on Sunday on November 14.

New Zealand will come into this final as favourites as they have shown great composure and ability to adapt to different situations. They look to go hard in the first six overs, play as per the situation in the middle overs and then go for the final dash in the final four overs. As far as their bowling is concerned, they have got three excellent pacers ratting the opposition. In Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner they have two quality spinners to check the scoring runs and also pick up wickets.

For Australia, David Warner has found his range in the last two games and he needs to step it up even further in the summit clash. Aaron Finch will look to go hard in the powerplay overs. However, Australia need far more Glenn Maxwell and Steve Smith who are yet to make a big impact in the tournament.

Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade have been superb as finishers and after two remarkable chases, they will be key to apply finishing touches.

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa has been the standout bowler and he will come into the final with 12 wickets at 10.91 average in the tournament.

Ahead of this high-voltage between New Zealand and Australia, we take a look at the head to head records of New Zealand and Australia:

New Zealand vs Australia in T20Is:

Australia have dominated New Zealand as far as T20Is are concerned. Both sides have clashed in 14 T20Is out of which 9 games have been won by Australia. New Zealand have emerged winners on 5 occasions.

In T20 World Cups

Australia and New Zealand have faced each other in 1 match in ICC T20 World Cup tournaments. Out of this, New Zealand have the bragging rights by winning this match and Australia will have the chance to draw level.

