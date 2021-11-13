New Zealand vs Australia Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch T20 World Cup 2021 Match 45 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

New Zealand will clash with Australia in the final of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium on November 14.

While New Zealand edged past England in an absolute thriller, Australia, courtesy of Matthew Wade and Marcus Stoinis, put on an absolute masterclass in the end overs to pip Pakistan. There is form and momentum on both the sides and it promises to be an absolute cracking finale.

Australia do not have any injury concerns and Aaron Finch should go in with his tried and tested combination. However, Devon Conway injured his hand and New Zealand could go in with Tim Siefert as the wicket-keeper.

When will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between New Zealand (NZ) vs Australia (AUS) start?

The match between New Zealand (NZ) vs Australia (AUS) will be played on Friday, November 14.

Where will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between New Zealand (NZ) vs Australia (AUS) be played?

The match between New Zealand (NZ) vs Australia (AUS) will be played at the Dubai International Stadium, in Dubai.

What time will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between New Zealand (NZ) vs Australia (AUS) begin?

The match between New Zealand (NZ) vs Australia (AUS) will begin at 07:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between New Zealand (NZ) vs Australia (AUS) match?

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for New Zealand (NZ) vs Australia (AUS) match.

How do I watch the live streaming of New Zealand (NZ) vs Australia (AUS) match?

The match between New Zealand (NZ) vs Australia (AUS) can be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar app.

New Zealand (NZ) vs Australia (AUS) probable playing XIs:

New Zealand Probable Playing XI: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Tim Seifert, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

Australia Probable Playing XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

