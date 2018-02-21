Home SA vs IND Aus vs ENG ICC U19 WC News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
New Zealand vs Australia, Tri-series Final in Auckland, Highlights: As It Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: February 21, 2018, 3:51 PM IST

New Zealand vs Australia Live Cricket Score, Trans-Tasman T20I Tri-Series, 2018 Final, Eden Park, Auckland 21 February, 2018

Toss won by New Zealand (decided to bat)

Australia beat New Zealand by 19 runs (D/L method)

Man of the Match: Ashton Agar

15:19(IST)

Australia are now the top ranked T20I team in the world as they dethroned Pakistan from the spot. Australia have now won 6 on the trot and have equalled their longest winning streak in the shortest format of the game. Glenn Maxwell named man of the series.

15:16(IST)

Match Ends: So the umpires have made their decision and Australia have been crowned the champions of the tri-series final. The visitors win the tri-series final by 19 runs courtesy of Duckwoth and Lewis Sytem. Ashton Agar has been named the man of the match. 

15:02(IST)

Latest Update: The covers are coming off at the Eden Park and the groundstaff are tending to the pitch now. The match is expected to begin soon. 

14:40(IST)

RAIN: Just when Maxwell and Finch where helping Australia over the finishing line, rain comes back and this time it looks meaner then before. Stay tuned folks and we will let you know when the match will resume. 

14:37(IST)

SIX: A very poor delivery from Ish Sodhi as he bowls short but Maxwell was waiting for it and he bludgeons the ball over the bowler's head for a huge six. Australia's chase is back in track now after losing three wickets. 

14:32(IST)

Chance: Outstanding fielding from Kane Williamson as he almost created something out of nothing. Williamson jumped towards his right and got hold of the ball and had a shy at the non striker's end. But the ball missed the wicket by  just a whisker and Finch survives. 100-runs up for the Aussies. 

14:30(IST)

Maxwell and Finch are doing well to rotate the strike at the moment and they are keeping the scoreboard ticking. With boundaries hard to come by, the two Aussie batsmen are doing well to keep Australia afloat.

14:22(IST)

OUT: Australia have now lost their third wicket as Santner gets rid of Ashton Agar for 2. Agar was miles out of his crease when he was stumped by the wicket-keeper. The Kiwis are right back in the match now. 

14:17(IST)

Out: Ish Sodhi has brought New Zealand right back into the game as he castles David Warner for 25. Warner stood in bewilderment after the ball rattled his stumps but the Kiwis are elated. Australia lose their second in quick succession as two new batsmen are at the crease. 

14:11(IST)

OUT: Short finally runs out of luck as he hits one in the air off the bowling off Munro and Chapman takes a good comfortable catch at long-on. Australia lose their first wicket as Short departs for 50. 

14:09(IST)

Fifty:  A misfield, a boundary and second T20I half century for D'Arcy Short. Both fifties have come in this series itself and this time, he crossed the 50-run mark off just 28 deliveries. 

14:06(IST)

Four: Short and wide from Santner and Short latched onto it and hit the ball for boundary towards extra cover. The ball whizzed past the cover fielder and it wasn't even a half-chance. Six runs came from that over from Santner. 

14:03(IST)

The players are back on the ground now and Warner and Short and looking eager to resume the chase. Santner will bowl the first over after rain interruption. As things stand, Australia are firmly on top at the moment. 

14:00(IST)

The players are still waiting to know the fate of the match. But rain has ended and groundsmen are doing their job now.

13:44(IST)

RAIN: What a spoilsport the weather has proven to be as rain comes down hard in Auckland to stop this magnificent chase from D'Arcy Short who was simply on fire. Australia: 55/0 in 6 overs, need 96 to win. The pitch has been covered by the groundstaff. 

13:41(IST)

SIX and SIX: D'Arcy Short seems to be in a hurry as he is ripping apart the Kiwis bowling. He now hits back to back boundaries off the bowling of Tim Southee — one over mid-wicket and the other straight down the ground. Warner is simply watching the game flow from the non-striker's end. 

13:38(IST)

Four and Four and SIX: These two shots were easily the best two shots of the day thus far. Two over-pitched deliveries from Boult and twice Short hit the straight drives for two glorious boundaries down the ground. Then on the last ball of the over, he pulled the ball for a huge six. 16 runs came from the over as Short is now starting to cut loose here. 

13:34(IST)

Four: Short and wide from Sodhi and Short got onto the backfoot and cut the ball past the point fielder for a boundary. Second four of the innings for the southpaw as Sodhi concedes six runs from his over. Australia are scoring runs freely at the moment. 

13:30(IST)

Chance: A good slower delivery from Southee and Short fell for it as he lashed at the ball but couldn't time it properly. The ball landed just in front of Kane Williamson at mid-off who was standing at the edge of the circle. Close shave for the southpaw. Six runs came from that over from Southee. 

13:27(IST)

Four: Spinner Ish Sodhi was introduced as early as the second over of the innings and he bowls a good one to start. But there was one poor delivery from Sodhi where he bowled a bit short and D"Arcy Short cuts the ball past towards third man for his firsy four. Five runs came from that over. 

13:22(IST)

Four: Short delivery from Boult and Warner uses his wrist to just flick the ball in the air. Surprisingly, the ball trickles for a boundary towards deep mid-wicket. Six runs came from the first over from Boult. 

13:20(IST)

The Australia openers are out on the ground now with David Warner and D'Arcy Short. Trent Boult will be bowling the first over of the innings for New Zealand in this relatively small chase. 

13:08(IST)

Innings Over: Just one run off the final ball of the innings as Australia have restricted New Zealand to 150/9 in 20 overs. Ross Taylor top scored wicket 43* while Ashton Agar was the pick of the bowlers with 3 wickets. Tye and Richardson picked two wickets each. 

13:06(IST)

OUT: Sodhi once again goes for the powerful heave but misses the ball completely and it crashes on top off the stumps. New Zealand lose their ninth wicket now. 

13:04(IST)

SIX: Ish Sodhi is also playing a good hand down the order as he now hits a huge six off the bowling of Andrey Tye in the last over. Sodhi swings the bat hard and the ball connects with it perfectly and goes over long-on boundary. 

13:00(IST)

SIX: That delivery was in the slot for Ross Taylor to hit and boy did he hit that! Stoinis bowled a juicy half-volley as Taylor bludgeons the ball straight over the bowler's head for a huge six. What an innings this has been from the right-hander. 

12:55(IST)

Sodhi is doing an excellent job of just sticking around and giving strike back to Taylor. The right hander is the only batsman left and he needs to play most of the deliveries in the final few over. 

12:52(IST)

Four: Much-needed boundary for the Kiws as Ross Taylor cuts the ball over the point fielder for a four. Short and wide from Stanlake and he concedes yet another four. Excellent innings from Taylor thus far.

12:50(IST)

Another excellent over as far as the Aussies are concerned as Stoinis gives away just four singles from it. Four more overs for New Zealand to add as many runs as possible to give their bowlers something to defend.

12:46(IST)

Ross Taylor is waging a lone battle as he keeps taking singles and doubles as New Zealand look to put on a respectable total on the board for a very strong Aussie batting line-up to chase. Five runs came from the over fro. Andrew Tye.

12:40(IST)

OUT: After a four off the previous delivery, Southee uses his luck a bit extra as he gets caught in the deep off the ball of Richardson. The right-arm pacer picks his second wicket of the day as New Zealand lose their eight wicket now and staring down the barrell. 

New Zealand vs Australia, Tri-series Final in Auckland, Highlights: As It Happened

Ashton Agar. (AFP Image)

Catch all the live action of the Trans-Tasman tri-series final between New Zealand and Australia through our live blog.

Preview:

Australia’s stand-in T20 skipper David Warner is looking at innovative field placements to stop the run-riot in the final of the Trans-Tasman T20I series final between New Zealand and Australia at the Eden Park on Wednesday. New Zealand and Australia produced a run-fest at the same ground on Friday that left some purists fuming. A total of 488 runs were scored at 12.7 an over as the sides smashed 32 sixes before Australia completed a world-record run chase of 245 to claim a five-wicket win. Eden Park is best known as a rugby ground and its boundaries fall well short of the International Cricket Council's 59.5-metre (65-yard) minimum. "You probably have to have obscure fields," Warner told reporters on Tuesday. "You might have to have like a deep fly slip on the boundary instead of a third man. They're bizarre little catching spots where you might get a catch. In Australia you set fields for certain players ... (to) where they're going to hit. Here those fields generally they can hit it for six. Where's a mistimed pull shot going to go? Over the top for six? You might have one just behind the keeper. You might have, for the spinners, everyone on the straight boundary and no one there (square of the wicket) and make them try to hit a reverse sweep and maybe get a wicket. You've just got to think on your feet when you're out there. It's a challenging one but at the end of the day I don't think it (was about) how poorly the bowlers bowled at all. The bowlers bowled well."

While the Australians are generally known to announce their playing XI on the eve of the match, Warner said Adam Zampa can still make it to the team as the final XI hasn’t been decided on yet. "The other day it looked a little bit drier than game day," said Warner. "Obviously a bit of weather around, we'll probably get a look at it tonight hopefully if the weather holds off." Showers from the fringes of ex-tropical cyclone Gita may add some spice in the track. The city is not expected to feel the effects of the cyclone directly. New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson said: "Hopefully it starts to take a little bit more turn and offers a little more assistance to the bowlers to create that balance between bat and ball. "If that's the case, spin will come into it a little bit more as an attacking option."

Playing XIs

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Mark Chapman, Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Seifert(w), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi

Australia: David Warner(c), D Arcy Short, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(w), Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Kane Richardson, Billy Stanlake
