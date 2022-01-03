New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 3 at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui Live Cricket Score

New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 3 Live Score: Bangladesh lost steadfast opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy early on Monday but continued to show resistnce, reaching 220-4 at lunch on the third day of the first cricket test against New Zealand.

Joy had been the anchor of the Bangladesh innings on the second day as it replied to New Zealand’s first innings of 328. He was 70 not out at stumps after starting his innings before lunch and batting through all of the last two sessions.

Joy’s stalwart contribution came to an end early on the third day when he was out for 78 when Bangladesh was then 184-3.

The tourists also lost the veteran Mushfiqur Rahim (12) who was bowled by Trent Boult in the ninth over of the second new ball.

Bangladesh defied expectations with their impressive performance over the first two full days of the test. Having never won a match in New Zealand in any format and without several of their leading players, the tourists weren’t expected to tax the Kiwis who are playing their first test at home after winning the World Test Championship.

But they bowled well to support captain Mominul Haque’s decision to field on winning the toss, especially on the morning of the second day when they captured New Zealand’s last five wickets for only 70 runs.

Joy then batted superbly in partnership with Najmul Hossain Shanto (64), putting on 104 for the second wicket and leave Bangladesh in a strong position after two days.

Playing XI of both teams:

New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Will Young, Devon Conway, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult.

Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das (wk), Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam.

(With Agency Inputs)

