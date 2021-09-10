CricketNext

New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2021: NZ Take Final Game By 27 Runs, Salvage Some Pride
Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed loses his middle stump in Dhaka during the fifth T20I match against New Zealand.

Skipper Tom Latham hit a 37ball unbeaten 50 as New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 27 runs in their fifth and final Twenty20 on Friday.

DHAKA, Bangladesh: Skipper Tom Latham hit a 37-ball unbeaten 50 as New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 27 runs in their fifth and final Twenty20 on Friday. However, Bangladesh ended up taking the series 3-2. Lathams second fifty in the series was key in helping New Zealand put up a respectable 161-5 in slightly better batting conditions. Bangladesh came up short at 134-8, with Afif Hossain battling alone to make 49 not out.

Bangladesh rested four players including allrounder Shakib Al Hasan and pacer Mustafizur Rahman, and New Zealand took advantage by opting to bat first and making an explosive start. Finn Allen made 41 off 24 as New Zealand reached 50 in the sixth over. He hit left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed, the host’s best bowler in the previous match, for a consecutive four and six in the second over, and treated pacer Shoriful Islam, one of the four changes, in similar fashion. Finn smashed three sixes and four boundaries.

When Rachin Ravindra was run out for 17 and Finn dismissed by Shoriful in the same over, New Zealand stalled until Latham provided a prosperous finish. Latham struck two fours and as many sixes and was supported by Henry Nicholls (20) and Cole McConchie (17 not out). They helped New Zealand reap 54 off the last five overs.

The Kiwi bowlers then ripped through the Bangladesh top order. Left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel, 2-21, gave them early control while Ben Sears (1-21) worried the batsmen with genuine pace. At 46-4 in the ninth over, Bangladesh hit back through captain Mahmudullah and Afif Hossain combining for 63 off 43.

Fast bowler Scott Kuggelejin (2-23), one of three changes by New Zealand, had Mahmudullah caught by Allen for 23 to break the partnership. Patel came back in his second spell to dismiss Nurul Hasan for 4 and edge the side closer to victory. Afif was stranded on 48 off 33 with two fours and three sixes.

first published:September 10, 2021, 20:03 IST